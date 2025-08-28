‘Wheel of Fortune’ Season 43 Changes Revealed in New Video

Eagle-eyed Wheel of Fortune fans spotted a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it change to the set for the upcoming season. Maggie Sajak shared a photo of everyone back on set for Season 43.

“Back in our happy place 🥰,” the Instagram post was captioned on August 28.

The video started out with Sajak counting down a crew member. “I’m in my uniform! We’re back!” the man said.

She then appeared in various places around the set, including dressing rooms, tech rooms, and hallways, to have the crew say, “We’re back!” Three crew members popped up from where the contestants stood, saying the same thing. This is where fans noticed a change.

“Wait, is that a new wedge I see on the wheel?” an Instagram user asked.

” Yeah, and it looks like it reads ‘Year of Fun’ on top. I could be wrong though,” a fan replied. The “Year of Fun” wedge appeared on top of the $500 wedge. There was another wedge across from it that was hard to read.

Others expressed their excitement for the upcoming season.

Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White also shouted, “We’re back!” alongside Sajak.

The wheel usually features a special wedge every week that gives away trips, prizes, etc. It typically matches the theme of the week. Of course, the classic “Wildcard,” “One Million Dollar Wedge,” and “Bankrupt” will still be on the board.

While fans are excited for this new “Year of Fun” wedge, it is not clear what it entails just yet, but it sounds like it will be a lot of fun.

Another change coming to the upcoming season is that Wheel of Fortune, along with Jeopardy!, will stream for the first time. They will both be available on Peacock and Hulu.

This wedge reveal comes a few days after Sajak shared a video of her coming back to set for the first time this season on Monday, August 25. She wore the same red dress she did in the above video.

Sajak participated in the “You look happier” TikTok trend and ran backstage to announce that she was back. She has been the game show’s social correspondent since 2021.

Wheel of Fortune, Season 43, starting September 8, check local listings