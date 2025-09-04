As Bargain Block nears the end of its run on HGTV, Evan Thomas is celebrating the show’s most recent home renovation.

Thomas took to Instagram on Thursday, September 4, to share several snaps of the rundown house he and his partner, Keith Bynum, transformed on the show’s Wednesday, September 3, episode.

“Sir Ringo Woodward says hi from Belle Isle aquarium 🐙,” Thomas captioned the Instagram upload, referring to the octopus he and Bynum saw while visiting the Belle Isle Aquarium in Detroit for design inspiration during the episode. “Hope you all enjoyed last nights [sic] episode!”

He continued, “The art deco house was a slightly different layout than the traditional Detroit bungalow, which allowed us to add a few extra elements like the bedroom that also functioned as a kind of sunroom. It’s nice to be able to change these bungalow layouts from time to time 👍.”

Thomas went on to address the show’s upcoming conclusion, writing, “There is only one more episode of @bargainblock left! So make sure to tune in next week for the farewell episode!”

Thomas and Bynum’s costar, Shea Hicks-Whitfield, complimented the pair’s latest renovation in the post’s comments, stating, “So many things to love about this beautiful home! 😍💚🏠.”

Bynum previously announced in June that Bargain Block had been canceled after four seasons, despite initially being greenlit for a fifth season by HGTV. The series was the first of several HGTV shows to get axed in recent months, along with Married to Real Estate, Izzy Does It, Farmhouse Fixer, Battle on the Beach, Christina on the Coast, and The Flipping El Moussas.

“Thank you all for the thousands of messages of love and support,” Bynum wrote via Instagram on July 5. “Me, Evan and Shea have been shocked beyond belief to see the response and we’re so grateful. We love you all and just know, we’re doing fine and will continue to work on houses and someday soon we’ll share some new stuff.”

Before Bargain Block premiered the first of its final four episodes on August 20, Bynum took to Instagram to share his appreciation for the show’s fans. “It’s amazing to be part of something so wonderful and it’s hard to say goodbye but I’m beyond grateful for the last five years,” he wrote alongside snaps of himself with Thomas and Hicks-Whifield from over the years on August 19. “Our amazing fans have welcomed us into their homes like we were their best friends and we felt that.”

Bynum went on to state that he’s “grateful” to be “leaving HGTV at a high point,” adding, “While the decision to leave was not ours, it’s clear we have fans that will support us no matter what network we land on and that is a comfort. I’ll admit, the anger we experienced in the last few months was tough to handle, but seeing how many of you were also angry helped us see a path forward. Out of the bad always comes some good.”

Bargain Block, Series Finale, Wednesday, September 10, 8/7c, HGTV