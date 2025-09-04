Erin Napier Teases Secret New Project Away From HGTV Show

Erin Napier is feeling excited about her latest project following a fire that damaged the hotel featured on her upcoming HGTV series, Home Town: Inn This Together.

According to EntertainmentNow, Napier reshared an Architectural Digest Instagram post about an article titled “We’re Calling It: The Patterned Sofa is Back” via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, September 3. Alongside the post, she wrote, “And boy have I got something exciting to show you in a few weeks.”

In a follow-up Instagram Story post, Napier shared a snap of a blue and white, floral-patterned sofa. “*I painted this pattern*,” she wrote over the photo, adding, “Stay tuned! it is made in the 🇺🇸.”

The posts could be a tease that Napier will release a new furniture line featuring patterned sofas. She and her husband, Ben Napier, have released several home decor products over the years, from lighting fixtures to peel-and-stick wallpaper to furniture, candles, and more.

Erin’s new project tease comes one week after a fire caused severe damage to the Heirloom Hotel in Laurel, Mississippi. Erin and Ben documented the process of renovating the hotel with their close friends Jim and Mallorie Rasberry and Joshua Nowell for Home Town: Inn This Together, which is expected to premiere on HGTV next year.

“After so much celebration last week, today my best friends @malraz, Jim, and @joshuanowell lost their labor of love, their dream, @theheirloom.us hotel in an early morning fire,” Erin announced via Instagram on August 26. “Before they ever even welcomed the first guest. Praise God, no one was inside. We held each other and watched while the brave fire fighters from the Laurel FD worked for hours to get it under control. Today feels like a funeral. But I know these people. They won’t give up here.”

Erin went on to note that the future of Home Town: Inn This Together could be up in the air as a result of the fire, stating, “I don’t know what will happen next or if you’ll ever get to see this @hgtv show now. I don’t know much of anything.”

Erin concluded the post by asking fans to “pray for my friends and family.” She added, “It is hard to explain how this reverberates through our town and its progress in many ways. But I know God has a plan for this setback. He always knows the way, even when we don’t.”

The Heirloom Hotel’s official Instagram page offered a positive update on Tuesday, September 2, revealing that plans to restore the building are in the works. “Round two,” the page captioned a selfie featuring the Rasberrys and Nowell. “It’s never easy to start over, maybe even harder the second time, but we believe this town and these people are worth every ounce of our effort. ✨❤️ #TheHeirloom.”

Home Town: Inn This Together, 2026, HGTV