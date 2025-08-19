‘Bargain Block’ Star Keith Bynum Shares Emotional Message as Show Airs Final Episodes

Keith Bynum has opened up on social media as Bargain Block prepares to air its final episodes.

“Tomorrow marks the beginning of the end of Bargain Block. It’s amazing to be part of something so wonderful and it’s hard to say goodbye but I’m beyond grateful for the last five years,” Bynum wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, August 19. “Our amazing fans have welcomed us into their homes like we were their best friends and we felt that. The amount of people that come up to us and ask for a hug or a physical connection of some kind is beautiful to me. And while Evan still squirms we all can’t deny how special we have felt.”

Bynum went on to state that it’s been a “dream” to work with his “two best friends,” Shea Hicks-Whitfield and his longtime partner, Evan Thomas. “The connection and love we have for each other is real and I’m very grateful that came thru,” he gushed.

Bynum also stated that he’s “grateful for leaving HGTV at a high point,” adding, “While the decision to leave was not ours, it’s clear we have fans that will support us no matter what network we land on and that is a comfort. I’ll admit, the anger we experienced in the last few months was tough to handle, but seeing how many of you were also angry helped us see a path forward. Out of the bad always comes some good.”

He wrapped up his post on a positive note, stating, “I love you all. I hope you love the last four episodes. It was a joyride for the most part!”

Hicks-Whitfield shared her love for Bynum in the post’s comments, writing, “It has been thee most amazing experience! Through the blood, sweat, tears, and ENDLESS Laughter we all became family… The future is bright! Love y’all 💛💛💛.” Thomas, for his part, reshared Bynum’s post via his Instagram Story on Tuesday.

Fans continued to express their disappointment over Bargain Block’s cancellation in the post’s comments. “Hgtv has made some horrible moves. Don’t understand their thinking. Love you guys. Something better is around the corner!” one user wrote.

Another fan added, “Your show has been the only show worth watching on HGTV. I can’t wait until you find a better network to be on. I’m looking forward to seeing the last four episodes. I love you guys and can’t wait to see what the future brings for you. ♥️♥️♥️🫂.”

Bynum announced that Bargain Block was not renewed for a fifth season back in June, noting that the remainder of Season 4’s episodes would air beginning on Thomas’s birthday, Wednesday, August 20.

“Everyone always told us TV is a fickle world and they are very right,” Bynum wrote in a June 22 Instagram post. “Tv is full of a lot of great people but it’s also full of some of the worst people I’ve ever encountered. Evan and I have always tried hard to stick to what we know and what we’re good at which is being ourselves.”

During a July 10 Instagram Stories fan Q&A, Bynum revealed that he was “really looking forward to” watching the last episode of Bargain Block on TV. “It’ll be a lot of emotions that day, but it’ll also be officially the turn of a new page,” he told his followers. “And I think Evan and me and Shea are ready for it. But the next page is going to be quite fun.”

Bargain Block was the first of many HGTV home renovation series to be canceled since June, including Married to Real Estate, Izzy Does It, Farmhouse Fixer, Battle on the Beach, Christina on the Coast, and The Flipping El Moussas.

Bargain Block, Season 4, Returns, Wednesday, August 20, 9/8c, HGTV