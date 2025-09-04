Who Will Win ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 34? Here’s What the Odds Say

Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars has yet to begin, but the competition is already hotter than ever.

Some of the biggest names across TV, film, music, and sports will make their ballroom dancing debuts when the ABC competition show returns later this month. Following the Season 34 cast announcement on Wednesday, September 3, fans have already placed their bets on which celebs have the best chance at taking home the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

VegasInsider.com, best known for sports betting content, conducted a new report on the likelihood of each DWTS contestant winning Season 34. According to the report, published on Thursday, September 4, Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles holds the No. 1 spot with 3-1 odds (+300) of being crowned this season’s winner with her partner, Ezra Sosa.

“Jordan Chiles holds the highest odds of winning the 34th season of Dancing With the Stars, with her artistic gymnastics background giving her a natural advantage,” a VegasInsider.com spokesperson shared in a press release statement. “Chiles could very well follow in the footsteps of Olympic artistic gymnast Laurie Hernandez, who won season 23 of Dancing With The Stars. ”

Following behind Chiles in second and third place are social media influencer Alix Earle with 67-10 odds (+670) and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt with 9-1 odds (+900). Earle and Leavitt are partnered with Val Chmerkovskiy and Mark Ballas, respectively, both of whom have each taken home multiple mirrorball trophies over the years.

Fifth Harmony singer Lauren Jauregui and actress Elaine Hendrix rank fourth and fifth in the report with respective odds of 10-1 (+1,000) and 23-2 (+1,150). Rounding out the middle of the pack are Dylan Efron with 1,233-100 odds (+1,233), Hilaria Baldwin with 1,329-100 odds(+1329), Robert Irwin with 719-50 odds (+1438), Scott Hoying with 1,567-100 odds (+1567), and Baron Davis with 859-50 odds (+1718).

Leavitt’s fellow Mormon Wives costar, Jennifer Affleck, and actress Danielle Fishel both received the same statistics of 19-1 odds (+1,900), ranking them in 13th and 14th place. Comedian Andy Richter and actor Corey Feldman fell at the bottom of the leaderboard with 39-1 odds (+3,900) each.

Feldman also ranked No. 1 in the outlet’s list of which contestant will be the first elimination, followed by Richter, Fishel, and Affleck. Matching the winner report, Leavitt, Earle, and Chiles were all predicted to be the three least-likely contestants to be eliminated.

Only time will tell which celebrity emerges from DWTS Season 34 victorious. Cohost Alfonso Ribeiro shared what he thinks it takes to become a DWTS winner in an exclusive interview with TV Insider. “What this show does incredibly well is connect the heart to entertainment,” he shared. “Typically, the [stars] who go a long way are the ones who give their heart.”

Judge Carrie Ann Inaba added that “people love to be inspired and watch somebody that they can relate to. Just getting out on our dance floor is winning.”

Dancing With the Stars Season 34, Live, Tuesday, September 16, 8/7c, ABC, Disney+ (next day on Hulu)