‘DWTS’ Fans Give Their Verdict on Season 34 Cast & Pairings

Don’t Miss All the Twists and Turns! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Dancing With the Stars Newsletter:

Dancing With The Stars has officially confirmed its full cast for the upcoming 34th season, and fans are sharing their reactions online, with many calling it the “best cast” in a long time.

As announced on Good Morning America this morning, Wednesday, September 3, the 14 celebrities taking to the dance floor include Olympic Gold Medal Gymnast Jordan Chiles, 80s actor Corey Feldman, Boy Meets World actress Danielle Fishel, NBA Player Baron Davis, comedian Andy Richter, The Parent Trap actress Elaine Hendrix, and conservationist Robert Irwin.

Completing the cast are lead of Pentatonix Scott Hoying, social media influencer Alix Earle, The Traitors star Dylan Efron, 5th Harmony member Lauren Jauregui, reality star Hilaria Baldwin, and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars Whitney Leavitt and Jen Affleck.

“Yess!!! This is the best cast we’ve had in a while 🤞😍 I’m so excited,” said one user on the DWTS Reddit forum.

“This cast has the most star power that we’ve seen in a long time,” added another.

“I love love love this cast!!!!! This season is going to be good, especially since 99% of the people are well known!!!” wrote one commenter.

“Usually I have an idea of who I’m going to cheer for, but I genuinely have no idea! There are so many exciting pairings this season. 🤩 Can’t wait to see how they do!” said another commenter.

Another wrote, “I LOVE THIS CAST!”

“Awesome cast, we’re going to have a lot of boots we won’t see coming. It’s going to be a tough season, unpredictable too. I can see a lot of different people in the finale. Hardly anyone is fully locked in. It’ll all depend on their dancing and voting fanbase,” one fan added.

“This cast is STACKED im so excited,” wrote another.

“I’m so excited for danielle 😭 as a bmw fanatic this is my time!” said another.

“I already have my winner LAUREN JAUREGUI!!” added one X user.

Others were excited about how unpredictable this line-up seems, with one Reddit commenter noting, “This season feels exciting because while there’s 1 or 2 predicable finale pairs, I feel like the rest is very much anyone’s game. Last season was almost too predictable so this feels so refreshing.”

There were also comments on the pairings, with one fan writing, “I’m so excited to make fun of and watch the train wreck that is Hilaria and Gleb [Savchenko].

“Bringing Gleb back just to be paired with Hilaria is objectively hilarious,” said another.

“Idk why but I’m actually surprised and impressed with these pairings,” another added.

In addition to Hilaria and Gleb, the other pairings include Jordan with Ezra Sosa, Corey with Jenna Johnson, Scott with Rylee Arnold, Robert with Witney Carson, Alix with Val Chmerkovskiy, Elaine with Alan Bersten, Danielle with Pasha Pashkov, Andy with Emma Slater, Dylan with Daniella Karagach, Whitney with Mark Ballas, Jen with Jan Ravnik, Baron with Britt Stewart, and Lauren with Brandon Armstrong.

“I love that they didn’t go the classic route with these pairings. Neither of the mormon wives with a Utah guy? Honestly love it. Way to keep it fresh,” said one fan.

Another added, “I feel like the Mormon wives got really good pairings, Whitney and Mark in particular will probably go pretty far.”

“So excited for Ezra and Jordan!!! They will be so fun I feel like,” said another.

“Very intrigued by the Whitney and Mark pairing!!” added one fan.

“Jen with Jan!? I’m shocked!!!” said another.

What do you think about the cast and the pairings? Let us know your thoughts below.

Dancing With the Stars Season 34, Live, Tuesday, September 16, 8/7c, ABC, Disney+ (next day on Hulu)

For more Dancing With the Stars, pick up a copy of TV Guide Magazine’s Dancing With the Stars: 20th Anniversary Special Collectors Issue, on stands now or available at DWTS.TVGM2025.com.