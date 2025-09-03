Bruno Tonioli Departs Reality Competition Series Ahead of ‘DWTS’ Season 34

Don’t Miss All the Twists and Turns! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Dancing With the Stars Newsletter:

Bruno Tonioli‘s longtime role as a judge on Dancing With the Stars has impacted another of his reality TV gigs.

“Due to my prior commitment to Dancing with the Stars, I am sadly not able to be part of the next series of Britain’s Got Talent,” Tonioli announced in a Monday, September 1, Instagram statement. “I will miss everyone involved and wish them all the greatest success!”

Tonioli has served as a judge on the U.K. reality competition series since 2023. According to the BBC, YouTube personality and rapper KSI will take Tonioli’s place on the judging panel alongside Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, and Alesha Dixon on the show’s new season, which will premiere next year.

“Awwwwwwwww noooooooooo Bruno!!! We’re gonna miss you!!! You’re the best in your enthusiasm and comments❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” one fan wrote underneath Tonioli’s Instagram announcement, while another added, “I thought you were going to say you weren’t able to do DWTS this year… you scared me🤣.”

“Will miss you Bruno great judge good luck ❤️,” another Britain’s Got Talent fan commented. Someone else added, “Yay glad you’re doing DWTS!! it’s not the same without our Bruno!”

Tonioli’s fellow DWTS judge Derek Hough jokingly commented, “You’re all ours. Muahahahah 🙌❤️.”

Following Tonioli’s exit news, Britain’s Got Talent‘s official Instagram page celebrated the judge by sharing a video of his best (and funniest) moments on the show. “After three fabulous series, Bruno Tonioli is stepping down as a #BGT Judge due to filming commitments 💔,” the post’s caption read. “His time with us has been truly SEN-SA-TION-AL! Thank you, Bruno, we’ll miss you! 🫶.”

Tonioli has served as a judge on DWTS with Carrie Ann Inaba since 2005. He also lent his talents to the show’s U.K. counterpart, Strictly Come Dancing. He departed the series after 18 years as a judge in 2022.

The Season 34 cast of DWTS was revealed on the Wednesday, September 3, episode of Good Morning America. The new lineup of celebrity contestants includes Dylan Efron, Jennifer Affleck, Whitney Leavitt, Hilaria Baldwin, Elaine Hendrix, Robert Irwin, Baron Davis, Corey Feldman, Scott Hoying, Danielle Fishel, Andy Richter, Jordan Chiles, Alix Earle, and Lauren Jauregui.

In an exclusive interview with TV Insider, Tonioli shared that every new season of DWTS feels like he’s joining the show for the “first time.” He said, “You feel it when you come to the studio. You feel it because everyone is on the same page. We are all there to give you the best possible show we can deliver. And it always happens.”

Tonioli also emphasized that he doesn’t give any of the celebrities special treatment. “I say, ‘I don’t care who you are. You’re going to get the same comments from me,'” he told TV Insider.

Dancing With the Stars, Season 34 Premiere, Tuesday, September 16, 8/7c, ABC