Twenty years after Taylor Hicks won Season 5 of American Idol, he returned to the show for a duet with Season 24 contestant Keyla Richardson on May 4. It was during this appearance that a new idea was born: Hicks starring on the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars later this year.

The live show was an American Idol and Dancing With the Stars crossover episode, and Carrie Underwood was first to suggest that Hicks bring his dance moves to the ballroom.

Host Ryan Seacrest took things a step further, though, by revealing that Rob Mills, Executive Vice President of Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment for Walt Disney Television, was in the building. He sent Hicks backstage for a meeting with the ABC exec, in hopes that it would get the ball rolling on the singer being added to the Season 35 DWTS cast.

Meanwhile, Hicks seemed totally into the idea, and raced across the stage to chat with Mills. Unfortunately, the specifics of their conversation were not publicly shared, as there was a lot more singing to get to in the American Idol Semifinals.

So far, Ciara Miller and Maura Higgins have been confirmed as cast members for Season 35 of Dancing With the Stars, but the rest of celebrities who will dance for the Mirrorball Trophy won’t be revealed until closer to the September premiere. The pro dancers in the cast also won’t be confirmed until a later date.

Kellie Pickler, another Season 5 American Idol alum who also returned to the show for the 20-year reunion, previously won Season 16 of DWTS in 2013. Lauren Alaina finished in fourth place on Season 28 and Season 6 Idol winner Jordin Sparks came in ninth place on Season 31.

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Dancing With the Stars, Season 35, Fall 2026, ABC and Disney+