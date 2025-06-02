‘Duck Dynasty’ Fans React After Phil Robertson Tribute on ‘The Revival’

Duck Dynasty: The Revival paid its respects to family patriarch Phil Robertson on Sunday’s (June 1) season premiere, airing a short but sweet in memoriam to the beloved reality star.

At the end of the episode, the show aired archival footage of Phil’s son, Willie Robertson, reading an introduction for the series from his laptop. “So, ladies and gentlemen, start your engines. Only one will earn the bandana, so let the games begin,” he read.

Willie then turned to his father, asking, “What do you think, Phil?” to which Phil responded with a big thumbs-up. The screen then faded to black as a photo of Phil appeared alongside an in-memoriam tribute. “Ah, that was awesome!” Willie could be heard saying in the background.

The Robertson family announced Phil’s passing on Sunday, May 25, stating he passed away at 79 years old, just months after revealing his Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

“We celebrate today that our father, husband, and grandfather, Phil Robertson, is now with the Lord,” Willie Robertson and his wife, Korie Robertson, said in a statement on behalf of the family. “He reminded us often of the words of Paul, ‘You do not grieve like those who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him.'”

The in-memoriam was the only mention of Phil’s passing on Sunday’s episode, as the season has already been filmed. According to TMZ, the family will address Phil’s death in the next season.

Fans took to social media to react to the first episode of the revival and the heartfelt tribute to Phil.

“That ending to the first episode of #DuckDynastyTheRevival with Phil giving Willie the [thumbs up] was tough!” wrote one X user.

“It’s so sad watching the first episode of Duck Dynasty the Revival with Phil’s recent death,” said another.

“Already loving the new show, #DuckDynastyTheRevival I miss Phil a lot, but he’s in Gods hands now,” another added.

That ending to #DuckDynastyTheRevival with Phil giving Willie the thumbs up got me a little. Phil Robertson will forever be a legend. @DuckDynastyAE 🙏🦆🥹 👍 pic.twitter.com/uji0Uy9ewc — George Montes (@george_montes) June 2, 2025

Another wrote, “There’s no doubt Phil Robertson is watching from Heaven with a big smile on his face. I’m sure he’s proud.”

“OMG!!! I’ve missed this hilarious family!!!” said one viewer.

“Y’all have no idea how excited I am that #DuckDynastyTheRevival is back. I love Duck Dynasty,” added another.

“The world is healing. #DuckDynasty is back. Adore this family and thankful for what they represent ❤️ definitely missed the brothers though,” wrote another fan.

