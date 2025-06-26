For the first time in eight years, the Robertson family returned to reality television with Duck Dynasty: The Revival in June 2025. The revived version of Duck Dynasty follows Willie Robertson and Korie Robertson‘s family in the most recent stages of their lives.

That means babies, new professional ventures, and more time at Duck Commander, of course! But does the show have the staying power that it did back in its original 2012 to 2017 run? Scroll down to find out whether there’s more to come from Duck Dynasty: The Revival.

Is there a Season 2 of Duck Dynasty: The Revival?

Yes, the show was already confirmed for a Season 2 even before its debut. A&E ordered two seasons, with 10 episodes each, in January 2025.

When does Season 2 of Duck Dynasty: The Revival premiere?

A premiere date has not been confirmed, but Season 1 premiered on June 1, 2025, and will run throughout the summer. We can likely expect Season 2 in the first half of 2026.

In a May 2025 interview with Taste of Country, Sadie Robertson confirmed that the family was already hard at work filming Season 2, so the episodes are being churned out quickly. Filming for the series began at the end of 2024 and continued through the first half of 2025.

Sadie also recently said during an Instagram Q&A that she believes her third baby’s gender reveal will be part of the Season 1 finale episode. It’s unclear exactly when she did the gender reveal, but she announced her pregnancy in February 2025, so it was likely sometime around then, which means Season 2 will probably pick up in the early spring.

Who is in the Duck Dynasty: The Revival Season 2 cast?

Fans can expect Willie and Korie’s family to return for Season 2. In addition to the longtime couple and Sadie, that also includes daughter Bella and her husband, Jacob Mayo, daughter Rebecca and her husband, John Reed, and son John Luke and his wife, Mary Kate. Will Robertson Jr. and his wife, Abby, will be making appearances here and there while visiting from Texas, while youngest child, Rowdy, may only pop up once in a while, as he was away at college during filming.

Of course, Si Robertson will also be back, as will other familiar faces. While Jase Robertson, Jep Robertson, and their families weren’t part of Season 1, Sadie confirmed that they’d be coming back for the next installment.

“There’s more cast members from the original show on Season 2,” she teased, although she didn’t name names. She also explained that Jase and Jep were absent from Season 1 because they’re not very involved with the family’s Duck Commander business anymore, and the series centers around the store.

Duck Dynasty: The Revival, Sundays, 9/8c, A&E