‘Matlock’ Season 2 Teaser: Matty Threatens Olympia in First Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Matlock is back. TV Insider is exclusively revealing the first teaser trailer (above) and key art (below) for Matlock Season 2, premiering this October on CBS. In the video, Madeline “Matty” Matlock (Kathy Bates) threatens Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) not to underestimate her. Or is it an impassioned plea to make Olympia understand her skills?

“I could burn this courthouse to the ground and still have them eating butterscotch out of my hand,” Bates’ Matty practically growls. Marshall’s Olympia is trying to keep a brave face, but her eyes scream worry.

Matlock Season 1 ended with Matty’s secret fully outed to Olympia. What Matty doesn’t know yet is that Olympia discovered proof that her ex-husband, Julian (Jason Ritter), hid the missing Wellbrexa study just as Matty and Edwin (Sam Anderson) suspected. Olympia will have to choose between keeping her ex’s secret, thereby protecting their children from negative consequences of their father’s potential imprisonment and disgrace, or standing squarely on the side of justice like she always has in her law career.

Olympia suspiciously looks through a safe in the teaser above. Is she now in possession of the Wellbrexa study and hiding it in her home? Does that mean she sided with her ex? Julian’s father, Senior (Beau Bridges), also appears looking tense. What does he know?

Matlock Season 2 premieres on a special night and time this fall. The first episode of the season airs on Sunday, October 12, at 8:30/7:30c before its regular time period premiere later that week on Thursday, October 17, at 9/8c.

The mystery of Alfie’s (Aaron D. Harris) father will be addressed in the Season 2 premiere following that Season 1 finale cliffhanger. Here’s the logline for Matlock Season 2 Episode 1, titled “The Before Times”: “Matty questions the paternity of the man claiming to be Alfie’s father. Also, the team takes on an arson case while Olympia tries to protect Julian’s involvement in the Wellbrexa case.”

Justina Machado has also joined the cast in a new recurring role. She plays Eva, Senior’s fourth ex-wife who made him swear off marriage. She’s an intelligent woman who runs the Jacobson Moore law office in Miami.

For a deeper look into what to expect in Matlock Season 2, see our breakdown with showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman here.