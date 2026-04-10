How ‘Matlock’ Will Finally Wrap Up the Wellbrexa War in Season 2 Finale

What To Know The Matlock Season 2 finale is a two-hour episode concluding the Wellbrexa storyline with an all-out “war” at Jacobson Moore.

Kathy Bates delivers an “award-worthy” performance, with complex character relationships and memorable scenes promised by star Skye P. Marshall.

Marshall teases what to expect in action-packed finale.

Brace yourself for a wild ride in the Matlock Season 2 finale, a two-hour episode that star Skye P. Marshall says needs every minute.

Premiering on Thursday, April 23, on CBS, the Wellbrexa storyline will officially come to an explosive conclusion in these two episodes. Marshall warns that’s it’s a full-blown “war” at Jacobson Moore. On top of that, Marshall says that Kathy Bates gives an “award-worthy” performance in the finale, which will feature guest star Gina Rodriguez, who reunites with her Jane the Virgin boss, Jennie Snyder Urman, the creator of Matlock. Justina Machado, who was also on Jane the Virgin, returns as Eva, Senior’s fourth ex-wife, and Patricia Belcher returns as Mrs. Belvin.

“There’s a lot of downfalls, and there’s some inspiration to he had as well. In the finale, the audience will feel every emotion on the spectrum, and that’s exactly what I felt when I read the script. And it is going to take two hours,” Marshall tells TV Insider, laughing. “You will sit down. This is a movie.”

CBS shared the first plot details from the Matlock Season 2 finale on April 9. Here’s the logline for the two-parter, titled “Who Are You?” and “Matty Matlock”: “The team confronts an unexpected final hurdle they need to overcome to bring Senior to justice for his role in the Wellbrexa cover up. Meanwhile, they defend an airport ramp operator accused of safety negligence in the death of a passenger.”

“It is thrilling, it is exciting, it is captivating,” Marshall says of the two episodes. She promises juicy scenes between her and Bates, as well as memorable moments from Jason Ritter, Beau Bridges, Leah Lewis, and newcomer Henry Haber.

“Kathy Bates’ performance is award-worthy. What I brought to the table with her is,” Marshall says. “The chemical reaction that happens between Kathy and I, between Julian and Senior, between Sarah and Henry, you really get to see these relationships be challenged in the most complex way, and how we overcome it will provide an answer to the audience of who won this war.”

“There will be an answer” to the Wellbrexa battle, Marshall says with confidence. “One-hundred percent.”

The Wellbrexa case deepens in the penultimate episode of Matlock Season 2, when Ritter’s wife, Emmy nominee Melanie Lynskey, returns as Debra Palmer in the episode airing on Thursday, April 16. Debra is Senior’s ex-lover with whom he was in Australia when he gave Julian the order to bury the Wellbrexa study.

In “Day One,” the team continues tracing Senior’s money trail, and they arrange a delicate meeting with a key accomplice, one that could expose them all.

Lynskey’s character could be that accomplice who sets the stage for the big finale battle. Matlock has already been renewed for Season 3, so expect new twists that set up the upcoming season after the Wellbrexa dust has settled.

Matlock, Thursdays, 9/8c, CBS