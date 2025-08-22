‘Matlock’: Jason Ritter Reveals Big Change in Season 2

Matlock Season 2 is going to be brand new territory. According to star Jason Ritter, the show is expanding beyond Matty’s (Kathy Bates) smart and sneaky plotting and showing that she’s not the only person at Jacobson Moore capable of going to elaborate lengths to find what they need — or in this case, hide something.

Matlock Season 1 saw Bates’ brilliant character stay several steps ahead of the people she was secretly investigating in her search for the truth about who hid important documents in an opioid case study years prior. Every episode unveiled new information for Matty and husband Edwin’s (Sam Anderson) search, and covert ways Matty got that information were revealed at the end of the episodes through flashbacks. Ritter says that viewers will see something similar in Matlock Season 2, but with different characters, especially Skye P. Marshall‘s Olympia.

“Toward the end of the first season, we saw that Olympia is also capable of doing the Matlock manipulation,” Ritter told US Weekly. “That’s been a fun thing about this new season is you don’t necessarily know who is doing things behind anybody’s back anymore. It feels [like] you are part of the mystery. It’s not just trying to necessarily figure out what sneaky thing Matty has done that maybe you noticed or maybe you didn’t. It is other characters, as well — and it’s been exciting to see it open up like that where Matty is not the only one capable of little manipulations here and there.”

Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman previously told TV Insider that where Matty was the big secret keeper in Season 1, that title is going to Olympia in Season 2. Julian (Ritter) being revealed as the one who hid the Wellbrexa study will force Olympia to ask herself if the truth or lies are better ways to protect her family’s future. It won’t be an easy or “quick” decision, Snyder Urman explained, but the decision will be made in the Matlock Season 2 premiere in October.

“Olympia’s choice is really going to set up certain dynamics,” Snyder Urman told us. “There is a big mystery that is launched at the beginning of the second season that we will be following that does extend from the first season. It’s not suddenly a brand new mystery.” The Wellbrexa case is far from over, and Olympia will continue to be in the driver’s seat alongside Matty.

Additionally, “There are certain things that occur” that will force Julian “to do some groveling in order to get back for a specific amount of time,” Snyder Urman said. Even if Olympia does decide to help keep Julian’s wrongdoings secret, it will still be “really, really difficult” for him to get back into his ex-wife’s good graces.

How long will Olympia keep secrets from Matty? Will Matty catch on to the tentative deception? The drama is ramping up in Matlock Season 2.