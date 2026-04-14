‘Matlock’ Sneak Peek: Melanie Lynskey Flirts With Husband Jason Ritter (VIDEO)

What To Know Melanie Lynskey returns as Debra Palmer in Matlock Season 2 Episode 14, sharing scenes with her real-life husband Jason Ritter and other stars like Kathy Bates and Beau Bridges.

Get an exclusive sneak peek at Lynskey’s scene with Ritter and his Matlock costars.

Emmy-nominee Melanie Lynskey returns to Matlock in Season 2 Episode 14, airing this Thursday, April 16, on CBS, and TV Insider has your exclusive first look at her scene with her husband, Jason Ritter. It’s a star-studded scene that features Lynskey and Ritter, Kathy Bates, Skye P. Marshall, and Beau Bridges.

Lynskey plays Debra Palmer in Matlock, one of Senior’s (Bridges) former lovers. Debra was with Senior years prior when he was in Australia and gave son Julian (Ritter) the order to bury the Wellbrexa study. Lynskey made her Matlock debut in October and hasn’t been back since, but her character has been mentioned as Matty, Olympia, and Julian continue their secret mission to take Senior down for the Wellbrexa scandal.

Here’s the logline for Lynskey’s next episode, titled “Day One”: “As the team continues tracing Senior’s money trail, they arrange a delicate meeting with a key accomplice, one that could expose them all. Also, the team takes on a criminal justice student’s personal case involving a hit and run.”

In the clip above, Lynksey arrives at the Jacobson Moore law firm, much to the shock of Matty, Olympia, and Julian. While watching her closely in the lobby, Matty whispers to Olympia, “I knew Edwin came on too strong,” implying that Edwin (Sam Anderson) and Debra will cross paths in the episode, and it will result in Debra’s arrival at the office. Matty and Olympia send a warning to Julian, who sprints up to his dad’s office to monitor what’s going on.

Senior introduces his ex to his son, and Debra delivers a flirty line.

“Mr. Handsome and Mr. Handsomer! I’ll let you two guess which is which,” she teases.

“OK, we will,” a trepidatious Julian replies. Senior is loving the attention from her.

Lynskey’s episode is the penultimate episode of Matlock Season 2. The two-part finale airs back-to-back on Thursday, April 23. The Yellowjackets star’s appearance also marks the second consecutive week that a Matlock spouse has appeared on the CBS drama. Marshall’s husband, Edwin Hodge, had a big guest star role in Episode 13 on April 9.

Matlock, Thursdays, 9/8c, CBS