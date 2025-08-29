It’s almost time to head back to the Windy City for some more first responder drama when One Chicago shows Chicago P.D., Chicago Fire, and Chicago Med all return for their respective new seasons, starting October 1 on NBC.

There’ll be some big changes ahead when the Dick Wolf procedurals return, including some cast shakeups, but fans can expect the same level of intense rescues and character drama beats that have been hallmarks of all three shows since the very beginning.

TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the key art for all of the One Chicago shows, so as we gear up for the return of this fall favorite, take a look at the posters below!

Chicago Fire Season 14

Firehouse 51 will see some major changes to the staffing line-up next season, but here we see the trusty Lieutenant Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) leading the pack, flanked by Joe Cruz (Joe Minoso), Chief Dom Pascal (Dermot Mulroney), Lizzie Novak (Jocelyn Hudon), Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo), Randy “Mouch” McHolland (Christian Stolte), Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith), and Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg). Find out so much more about what to expect from Chicago Fire Season 14 right here.

Chicago P.D. Season 13

Intelligence will also experience some new developments when the show returns, but this photo puts Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) front and center once again, surrounded by Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati), Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins), Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger), Dante Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar), and Trudy Platt (Amy Morton). Read up on what Chicago P.D. Season 13 has in store for fans here.

Chicago Med Season 11

The halls of Gaffney will also be quite different in Chicago Med‘s next bow, with one fan-favorite taking leave of the show while another series original makes a triumphant (at least, we hope) return. Here, we see Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) leading the charge alongside fellow hospital heroes Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt), Mitch Ripleh (Luke Mitchell), Caitlin Lennox (Sarah Ramos), Dean Archer (Steven Weber), Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram), and John Frost (Darren Barnet) at the ready. Details on what’s ahead for Chicago Med Season 11 are available here.

One Chicago

Last, but certainly not least, we have this snapshot of the crew from all three shows. Wednesday nights are going to be a blast this fall on NBC (and streaming the next day on Peacock).

Chicago Med, Season 11 Premiere, October 1, 8/7c, NBC

Chicago Fire, Season 14 Premiere, October 1, 9/8c, NBC

Chicago P.D., Season 13 Premiere, October 1, 10/9c, NBC