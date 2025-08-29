Dylan Dreyer Details New TV Project Amid ‘Today’ Absence

Like many of her Today colleagues, Dylan Dreyer is getting up to some traveling during her time off from the NBC morning show.

The meteorologist has been absent from Today since Wednesday, August 27. Dreyer took to Instagram on Thursday, August 28, to share the reason behind her absence, revealing that she traveled outside of New York City to film an upcoming project.

“Made it back to Alaska!! This time for a future episode of @wildkingdomtv,” she captioned behind-the-scenes clips and pics of filming with Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild‘s Peter Gros. “I’m going to have to toughen up a bit to stand alongside the great @peterwgros but these salmon are strong and feisty!!”

The first three slides of Dreyer’s post feature videos of her and Gros learning how to catch salmon, facing some struggles as the fish tried to escape their grasp. The post’s last slide featured a photo of herself and Gros successfully holding on to their catches.

Wild Kingdom‘s official Instagram page thanked Dreyer for stopping by the show in the comments, writing, “It’s been great having you on the road with us this week!”

In addition to her Today gig, Dreyer also hosts the NBC wildlife documentary series Earth Odyssey With Dylan Dreyer. The show has previously crossed over with Wild Kingdom, as Rae Wynn-Grant appeared on a handful of Earth Odyssey episodes earlier this year.

Today contributor Kaylee Hartung also hopped in the comments of Dreyer’s post, writing, “You found the salmon!!! Where were they hiding in June?!”

Hartung, Dreyer, and Al Roker previously traveled to Anchorage, Alaska, for a special Summer Solstice episode of the third hour of Today in June. “Fishing in Alaska…my brothers would be so proud of me!” Dreyer captioned a June 18 Instagram pic of herself casting a line. “Especially if I actually caught something! Tune into @todayshow Friday morning for our latest adventure!!”

Dreyer later called Anchorage “the best set ever for @todayshow” in a June 19 Instagram post. “The pictures don’t even do it justice. Tune in Friday morning for our Alaskan adventure in Anchorage and Alyeska!” she captioned photos of herself, Roker, and Hartung reporting in front of a picturesque mountain view.

Dreyer’s recent travels took place nearly one month after she reunited with her estranged husband, Brian Fichera, for a vacation with their three children — Calvin, 8, Oliver, 5, and Rusty, 3. Dreyer announced via Instagram last month that the couple had separated “a few months ago.”

“We began as friends, and we will remain the closest of friends,” she wrote on July 18. “Most importantly, we will continue to co-parent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for one another. Thank you as always for your support.”

Third hour of Today, Weekdays, 9 a.m. ET, NBC