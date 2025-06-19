The hosts of Today will ring in summer from the other side of the country.

Dylan Dreyer and Al Roker traveled all the way to Anchorage, Alaska, for a special episode of the third hour of Today. Before they celebrate the Summer Solstice on the show’s Friday, June 20, episode, the cohosts soaked in the state’s picturesque sights by enjoying several outdoor activities.

“Can you guess where we are??? Tune in Friday for all the highlights!!” Dreyer captioned an Instagram snap of herself, Roker, and Today correspondent Kaylee Hartung posing in front of a blue and yellow Alaska train on Wednesday, June 18.

Roker shared the same train snap via his own Instagram, grid, along with more photos of the trio posing on the locomotive, fishing, and taking in a stunning mountain view. “We are getting ready for our #3rdhourtoday @todayshow @visitanchorage adventure #fridaymorning with @dylandreyernbc and @kayleehartung,” the weatherman wrote alongside the pics.

Dreyer also shared a solo Instagram snap of herself fishing on Wednesday, writing that her brothers “would be so proud” of her — if she “actually caught something.”

She later referenced Ferris Bueller’s Day Off while giving fans a glimpse of the view outside her hotel room. “How can I possibly be expected to handle bedtime on a day like this?? #ferrisbueller #9pm,” she captioned the Thursday, June 19, Instagram video.

Dreyer and Roker’s fellow Today third-hour cohost Craig Melvin remains in New York City, while Sheinelle Jones has been absent from the series since December 2024. It was revealed last month that Jones’ hiatus was due to the death of her husband, Uche Ojeh, who died at age 45 from brain cancer.

After traveling to New Orleans for Mardi Gras earlier this year, the third hour of Today hosts announced their next trip would be to Alaska last month. “We will be trading in the New York City skyline for the stunning mountain peaks of Alaska,” Dreyer explained on the show on May 27. “And get this. We’re going to visit Anchorage for the Summer Solstice in June. [It’s] the longest day of the year. It’s also the brightest up there because the sun never really sets. There’s almost 24 hours of daylight.”

Joking that “it’s always sunny in Anchorage,” Roker added, “We’re gonna show you everything from the food, the culture, and of course, the spectacular wildlife, from the mountains to the glaciers. And we’re gonna some of the amazing folks who call Alaska home.”

The special episode is sponsored by Visit Anchorage.

