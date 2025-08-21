Christina Haack’s Ex Ant Anstead Sends Sweet Birthday Message to Her Son Brayden

Ant Anstead is still showing love for his former stepkids, four years after he and Christina Haack finalized their divorce.

Anstead hopped in the comments of his ex-wife’s latest Instagram post to celebrate her son Brayden’s 10th birthday. “Happy birthday Bray x ❤️,” he wrote underneath the upload, which featured several snaps of Haack’s eldest son from over the years.

Haack shares her eldest two children — daughter Taylor, 14, and son Brayden — with her first ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa. Anstead became the kids’ stepfather upon marrying Haack in 2018. He shares two kids of his own — daughter Amelie, 21, and son Archie, 18 — with his first ex-wife, Louise Anstead.

Haack and Ant went on to welcome their only child together, son Hudson, in September 2019. The exes announced their separation the following year and finalized their divorce in June 2021. (The two share joint legal and physical custody of Hudson.)

Haack gushed over Brayden in the caption of her birthday post. “Happy 10th birthday to our boy. Sweet, feisty, kind, smart, sensitive and spiritual,” she wrote. “My biggest supporter- he has his mama’s back. He gives the biggest hugs and when he likes you, you know it. I love our bond, our dates, our laughs & our love for each other. . Proud mama ❤️ ☀️ 🌙 ✨.”

Tarek commented, “Our big boy!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” as well as shared his own Instagram birthday tribute to Brayden.

“To my oldest son Brayden….words can’t express how much I love you! I never thought I’d have a son similar to me in so many ways,” Tarek wrote alongside several snaps of himself and Brayden. “Not only do we look the same but we are also wired the same! It is very clear that we are father and son❤️. I love all of the games we play, the fishing trips, the video games, and all the other fun things we do!”

He continued, “This is such a big birthday because you are 10 and are finally in double digits!! I’m so excited for the upcoming adventures as our years go on and you get bigger, older, and stronger. Until that happens, you are still daddy‘s little boy. I love you so much so from me and the rest of the world happy birthday!!!❤️❤️❤️.”

Tarek tied the knot with Heather Rae El Moussa in 2021, and the couple went on to welcome their son, Tristan, in January 2023. In several Wednesday Instagram Stories, Heather revealed that she, Tarek, and Christina were celebrating Brayden’s birthday together, along with Haack’s boyfriend, Christopher Larocca.

“Happy 10th Birthday to our Bray Bray 💙 Double digits!!!” Heather captioned her Instagram birthday tribute. “You are sweet, resilient, funny, and so strong-minded. You always know how to make everyone laugh. You’re the best big brother to Tristan! I love watching you with your siblings. You have brought so much love and joy into my life. I’m so grateful to be your bonus mama 💕 We love you SO much and can’t wait to celebrate YOU today! 🥳🥳.”