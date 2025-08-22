‘Jeopardy!’ & ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Go Wild for Shows’ Streaming Debuts

Brittany Sims
Comments
CBS/Sony
Wheel of Fortune tumbler

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Tumbler

$20.00
Buy Now

Get ready, Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune fans. Your favorite game shows will now be easier to watch because they are coming to streaming in a matter of days.  And for many it’s a life changer!

“Huge news for game show fans ➡️,” the Peacock Instagram page posted on August 21. “#Jeopardy and #WheelOfFortune arrive September 9 on Peacock.”

With the new season of both game shows beginning on September 8, it makes sense for a September 9 drop since they were scheduled to be released the next day. The post featured Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings as well as Wheel hosts Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White, all of whom are returning for new seasons in September.

However, if you aren’t caught up on the game shows, make sure to make time for them because they will only be available for seven days after their premiere, according to Peacock. The game shows will still air on their syndicated channels on weeknights. Fans just now have more opportunities to watch them. Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune will also stream on Hulu, but the streamer has not yet announced a date for that.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Peacock (@peacock)

The streaming deal was reached in June after months of deliberation. Sony pushed the deal to reach a younger and wider audience. The company agreed to a multi-year deal for both game shows. Although the deal said that past seasons will be available on the streamer, Peacock only mentioned new episodes in the recent announcement.

Fans reacted to the news on social media. “I love this and I’m excited to watch these shows,” an Instagram user said.

“I hope we get EVERY. SINGLE. EPISODE. FROM. EVERY. SINGLE. SEASON!!!!!!!!!!!!!” a hopeful fan said.

“Finally!” added a third.

“I can finally cancel my cable,” an ecstatic fan commented.

“They better have the Alex Trebek episodes, “said another.

“Thank God, I won’t have to watch janky YouTube bootleg stream anymore (but I am forever grateful for those channels for holding me down),” a Reddit user said.

'Wheel of Fortune' Shares 5 Wild $100,000 Winner Celebrations
Related

'Wheel of Fortune' Shares 5 Wild $100,000 Winner Celebrations

“Omg I can finally watch Jeopardy!” said another.

“This is great news. Our station shows Jeopardy! at 4:30 in the afternoon. We record it and watch at dinnertime. I can’t count the number of times they’ve shown the wrong episode or pre-empted it without warning. The bootleg YouTube shows don’t have Closed Captions, which is a must in our household,” a fan said.

“So overdue,” an X user said.

Will you watch the game shows on streaming? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Jeopardy!, Wheel of Fortune, new seasons starting September 8, check local listings, streaming next day

Jeopardy! - Syndicated

Jeopardy! where to stream

Jeopardy!

Wheel of Fortune

Ken Jennings

Ryan Seacrest

Vanna White




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
BIG BROTHER Wednesday August 20, on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)* Pictured: Lauren Domingue. Photo: CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.
1
‘Big Brother’ Fans Think This Season 27 Contestant Should Face ‘Auto-Eviction’
Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan in Dexter: Resurrection, episode 8, season 1, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, 2025. Photo Credit: Zach Dilgard/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.
2
‘Dexter: Resurrection’: The Walls Are Closing In
Scott Wolf as Richard — 'Doc' Season 1 Episode 9
3
Will Scott Wolf Return in ‘Doc’ Season 2? Boss Gives Update
Walker Scobell on set of 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Season 3; Rick Riordan (inset)
4
‘Percy Jackson’: Rick Riordan Reacts to ‘Titan’s Curse’ Finally Being Adapted
David Denman, James Gunn, Danielle Brooks, and more from 'Peacemaker' Season 2 break down premiere twists
5
‘Peacemaker’: James Gunn & Team Break Down Season 2 Premiere Twists