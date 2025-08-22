‘Jeopardy!’ & ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Go Wild for Shows’ Streaming Debuts

Get ready, Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune fans. Your favorite game shows will now be easier to watch because they are coming to streaming in a matter of days. And for many it’s a life changer!

“Huge news for game show fans ➡️,” the Peacock Instagram page posted on August 21. “#Jeopardy and #WheelOfFortune arrive September 9 on Peacock.”

With the new season of both game shows beginning on September 8, it makes sense for a September 9 drop since they were scheduled to be released the next day. The post featured Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings as well as Wheel hosts Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White, all of whom are returning for new seasons in September.

However, if you aren’t caught up on the game shows, make sure to make time for them because they will only be available for seven days after their premiere, according to Peacock. The game shows will still air on their syndicated channels on weeknights. Fans just now have more opportunities to watch them. Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune will also stream on Hulu, but the streamer has not yet announced a date for that.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peacock (@peacock)

The streaming deal was reached in June after months of deliberation. Sony pushed the deal to reach a younger and wider audience. The company agreed to a multi-year deal for both game shows. Although the deal said that past seasons will be available on the streamer, Peacock only mentioned new episodes in the recent announcement.

Fans reacted to the news on social media. “I love this and I’m excited to watch these shows,” an Instagram user said.

“I hope we get EVERY. SINGLE. EPISODE. FROM. EVERY. SINGLE. SEASON!!!!!!!!!!!!!” a hopeful fan said.

“Finally!” added a third.

“I can finally cancel my cable,” an ecstatic fan commented.

“They better have the Alex Trebek episodes, “said another.

“Thank God, I won’t have to watch janky YouTube bootleg stream anymore (but I am forever grateful for those channels for holding me down),” a Reddit user said.

“Omg I can finally watch Jeopardy!” said another.

“This is great news. Our station shows Jeopardy! at 4:30 in the afternoon. We record it and watch at dinnertime. I can’t count the number of times they’ve shown the wrong episode or pre-empted it without warning. The bootleg YouTube shows don’t have Closed Captions, which is a must in our household,” a fan said.

“So overdue,” an X user said.

Will you watch the game shows on streaming? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Jeopardy!, Wheel of Fortune, new seasons starting September 8, check local listings, streaming next day