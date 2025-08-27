‘Big Brother’ Fans Have a Theory About ‘Mastermind’ Disappearance

Big Brother fans are wondering what happened to the biggest twist of the season — the Mastermind, who made an appearance on the Season 27 premiere episode, and one other time, then disappeared. Now, fans are wondering where the masked figure went.

The Mastermind was a masked figure who had an accomplice — Amy Bingham. Amy’s job was to press a button on the wall and pull down a candlestick without being seen. The button stopped the timer, which caused the lights to go out. The candlestick allowed a door behind a picture frame to open and bring Season 13 winner Rachel Reilly into the house.

No one figured out that Amy was the accomplice, so she got to stay in the game and be the seventeenth houseguest. However, she was voted out in week two, and the Mastermind twist seemed to stop. He appeared one time on Big Brother: Unlocked shortly after, and he walked through the house in the middle of the night to unlock a safe, but then he was never seen again.

“So are we just going to pretend that the Mastermind never happened, or…? #bb27,” an X user tweeted. They shared two photos of the Mastermind in the house.

“His accomplice left, and so did he,” one fan said.

“Did they really not have anything planned for them when Amy went home?? They couldn’t give the role to anyone else?” another asked.

“Seems like it. I don’t understand why they didn’t replace the accomplice once Amy went home,” a third added.

“They dropped him so fast after Amy got evicted. Should have given her safety for a month or sm,” said an X user.

“I’m assuming because Amy was his accomplice and she got voted out, but like seriously, we haven’t heard from him in like forever. It reminds me of the nether place in BB25 that lasted 2 weeks and then just stopped for some reason lmaoo,” said one fan.

One fan assumed that the Mastermind is Derrick Levasseur, and because he hosts BB: Unlocked, which is a bi-weekly show, he is no longer the Mastermind. “Yep, I still think it was Derrick in the costume, because Mastermind disappeared as soon as BB Unlocked started. I presume Amy had to stay until a certain week, for Mastermind to be revealed/stay, and that Nicole [Franzel] was supposed to co-host Unlocked with Taylor [Hale] instead,” the fan said.

Fans speculated on the Mastermind’s identity last month. Many thought it was Brendan Villegas, who is Rachel’s husband, to give her some sort of advantage in the game.

Others thought it was Season 10 winner and Season 14 runner-up Dan Gheesling. The other guesses included Season 16’s Frankie Grande, Season 26 player Tucker des Lauriers, and even host Julie Chen Moonves, despite the Mastermind having a deep voice.

The final theories are that the Mastermind will return when the Blockbuster twist comes to an end or when Jury begins.