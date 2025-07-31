‘Big Brother’ Fans Speculate on Identity of The Mastermind After Hilarious Interview

Big Brother always tells its fans to expect the unexpected. One thing they didn’t expect this season was The Mastermind twist. But, now that the dust has settled and his accomplice has been evicted, fans are wondering who the mystery man might be. The Mastermind spoke out in a hilarious interview, which got fans speculating.

The Mastermind appeared on Big Brother on premiere night to steal the Head Of Household relic and capture host Julie Chen Moonves, both of which the houseguests had to find. He also released Rachel Reilly into the house as the 17th houseguest, but what the houseguests didn’t know was that there was an accomplice working in the house to shut the lights off and unleash Reilly.

Now that Amy has been evicted, is there more left to do? And just who is this devilish-looking masked man? The Mastermind spoke with Entertainment Weekly on July 31 and, honestly, revealed a whole bunch of nothing.

When the outlet asked if he had any more work up his sleeve and if there would be another accomplice, he said, “My minions are everywhere. They’re even spying on you, and the amount of time you spend watching the BB Live Feeds is a bit troubling. Can you say, ‘no life?'”

He joked that he wanted to “lose 15 pounds by September” because his “cloak was a bit tight.” The Mastermind redesigned his lair after it was destroyed in the first competition and said it’s “coming along!” “I installed a trapdoor that drops unsuspecting victims into my new piranha pool,” he said.

After the interview was posted, Big Brother fans wondered who the hooded figure could be. “I hope its someone we know and not just some random guy,” an Instagram user said.

“Would be cool if he were really Brendan [Villegas]?” another commented. Brendan is Reilly’s husband. They met during Big Brother 12. A lot of Reddit users thought that it could be Villegas to give his wife an advantage in the game.

“This guy is definitely Dan [Gheesling],” said one follower. Gheesling won Big Brother 10 and came in second on Big Brother 14, cementing himself as one of the G.O.A.T.s of the game.

“Guys, it’s Julie under the mask obviously lol,” a fan joked. The Mastermind’s voice is muffled, but it seems like a male’s voice.

“I hope it’s Tucker [Des Lauriers] under that mask lmfao,” wrote one fan. Des Lauriers was a fan-favorite on Season 26 and had the same sense of humor as the Mastermind. Many fans compared him to Jim Carrey.

“What are the odds they take his mask off and it’s Frankie Grande?” a Reddit user asked. Grande, who is Ariana‘s brother, appeared on Season 16.

The Mastermind joked that his stylist was Mon Won, which was a curse that happened in Celebrity Big Brother 3, where the person who ended up with it (Chris Kattan) had to nominate two people for eviction on the spot. Could The Mastermind be Kattan or anyone from that season?

Could the Mastermind be a former houseguest, celebrity or not? Will fans ever find out the identity of the Mastermind? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.