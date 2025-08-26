‘Big Brother’ Fans Say This Element of Show Has ‘Ruined’ Season 27

As Big Brother always says, expect the unexpected. With any new season comes a new twist. Or sometimes there are old twists with a new name or element to it. In Season 27, fans are tired of the Blockbuster twist.

The BB Blockbuster sees three nominees on the block. Someone can win the Power of Veto, and a third nominee still has to go up. On eviction night, the three nominees battle it out in the Blockbuster. Whoever wins, takes themself off the block, leaving just two houseguests on the block, and the houseguests scrambling if their target is no longer on the block.

This twist is similar to Season 26’s BB AI Arena, just with a different name. Once the number of houseguests dwindles down, Blockbuster will eventually end, just like the AI Arena and other twists have, leaving two permanent nominees on the block.

Although some fans have complained about the theme of the season or the players, many are saying the Blockbuster has “ruined” this season. “Blockbuster has ruined Big Brother imo,” a Reddit user said.

“A lot of people say the players are bad, and some are, but there are logical ones too — it’s just nearly impossible to play when there are so many outcomes each week. BB has always had an element of luck, but the last two seasons it’s been the main factor. Players like Keanu [Soto] and Kelley [Jorgenson] can tank socially, lose veto, then win the Blockbuster and be safe, while someone like Adrian [Rocha] can play well, go up as a pawn, and still end up next to another pawn because someone who was doomed won a 2-minute comp. No wonder everyone looks drained during voting talks — hours of strategy get wiped out just to make Thursday more dramatic.”

“Think about how much has to happen to get a target out: there’s now a 50% chance a nominee wins POV (up from 33%), meaning you often have to nominate four people 🤦‍♂️. Honestly, safety aside, it’s better not to win HOH atp — it’s been reduced to a glorified safety comp with your prize being a shot in the dark. Bring back old Big Brother. I miss backdoors,” they finished.

“I completely agree with this. Instead of strategy, it just feels like chaos. When there were only two noms and it came down to the wire, tensions were sky-high, fights exploded, and betrayals were imminent. Now it’s almost like the entire cast is in a constant ‘what do we do?’ mode that prevents a lot of them from making smart decisions for themselves, hence why we’ve had so many ‘house’ votes. BB has been around a very long time, and it’s clear they’re never going to stop attempting to twist things around, but there does come a point when it becomes too contrived for its own good,” a fan agreed.

“It makes eviction night more entertaining at the cost of making everything else boring,” another said.

Another fan said that the Blockbuster is a good twist, but it “shouldn’t last all the way to the jury.”

“I hate it!! It makes the show too comp-focused, which is something fans agreed we were trying to get away from. We’ll probably never get to see someone go all out to flip the house, throw their alliances under the bus, or create havoc to save themselves, thinking ‘I’ve got nothing left to lose’ when there’s still a chance they could win blockbuster and stay without that risk. Everyone plays much safer now because of the risk their target stays, so there’s less drama, less direct gameplay. No live HoHs. But hey, we have a puzzle and then 2 minutes of awkward hugging. Mostly everyone seems to love it and ratings are up, so I think this is the new norm, though,” said another.

However, there are a lot of fans on the other side of the opinion, saying that the Blockbuster gives fans “chaos and surprises” since they don’t know what’s going to happen until Thursday.

“I disagree. It makes it more interesting and is not overly complicated. The HoH has never had control over who goes home, only over nominations. The difference now is that they may need up to four nominees instead of three, and the final set isn’t locked until right before the vote, rather than days in advance,” another said.

“I disagree. The blockbuster is the best thing to happen since the veto, or maybe since live hohs left. Thursdays are soooo exciting now. They’ve BEEN amazing for two seasons now!” one last fan said.

What do you think of the Blockbuster? Let us know in the comments.