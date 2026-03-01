Wrestling Fans Call Out WWE for Not Censoring Kiana James’ Wardrobe Malfunction

What To Know Wrestling fans criticized WWE for failing to censor or change camera angles during Kiana James’ wardrobe malfunction at the 2026 Women’s Elimination Chamber Match.

Despite eliminating Alexa Bliss, James was ultimately taken out by Raquel Rodriguez, with Rhea Ripley winning the match and advancing to face Jade Cargill at WrestleMania 42.

Kiana James, formerly a corporate professional and gymnast, expressed her dedication to wrestling.

Kiana James lost the 2026 Women’s Elimination Chamber Match on Saturday, Feb. 28, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, but also lost control of her top. And wrestling fans are wondering why the WWE didn’t censor the wardrobe malfunction or show a different camera angle.

“If I was Kiana James, I’d be so upset with WWE because they did not put up a black screen when Kiana had an unfortunate wardrobe mishap inside Elimination Chamber,” one viewer wrote in a Threads post on Sunday morning. “Kiana was in an uncomfortable position inside [the] Elimination Chamber [and] everything down there was visible on TV, yet the cameraman did not move away from Kiana. Even the production team did not put a black screen like they always do for women, and now the video of the embarrassing moment of Kiana James has gone viral on the Internet.

Another Threads user said the WWE cameraperson “zoom[ed] at the wrong place” in the “unfortunate mishap.”

James eliminated Alexa Bliss during the match, but Raquel Rodriguez took both James and Asuka out in one fell swoop. Then Tiffany Stratton eliminated Rodriguez before falling victim to victor Rhea Ripley.

Now, Ripley is moving onto the WWE Women’s Championship match against Jade Cargill at WrestleMania 42 this April.

James, whose real name is Kayla Klingensmith, explained to Us Weekly recently why wrestling is her destiny. “I come from a corporate background,” she said. “I was in corporate America, and I fell in love with wrestling and quit my job to train. … I have an education and a career to fall back on, but I never thought about falling back. That was never an option. I was going to become a WWE superstar, and I was going to put the work in until that happened.”

Before starting her wrestling career at Flatbacks Wrestling School in Forest City, Florida, James competed as a gymnast at Morningside University in Sioux City, Iowa, and she draws on that athleticism and acrobatic prowess in the ring.

“I like to think that my journey, every piece of it, led me here,” she said. “I have to do this. I was born for this.”