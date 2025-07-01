Hoda Kotb & Dylan Dreyer Reveal Sweet Family Bond in New Photos

Hoda Kotb may be known for her friendships with Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager, but she also shares a sweet connection with Today‘s Dylan Dreyer.

In a Monday, June 30, Instagram post, Dreyer revealed that she and her former NBC colleague continue to stay in touch thanks to their kids. “Summer squad! Let the summer fun begin!” Dreyer wrote alongside snaps of her three sons walking on the beach and riding bikes with Kotb’s two daughters.

Dreyer shares her sons Calvin, 8, Oliver, 5, and Rusty, 3, with her husband, Brian Fichera. Kotb adopted her daughters Haley, 8, and Hope, 6, in 2017 and 2019, respectively, with her ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman.

Today fans were excited to see that Kotb and Dreyer have remained close since the former exited the NBC morning series back in January. “It’s so nice that you’re so close to each other, and the kids get along so well 💕 I love this,” one user commented underneath Dreyer’s post, while another wrote, “This is precious! Long life friendships forming!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dylan Dreyer (@dylandreyernbc)

Dreyer previously gushed about Kotb’s bond with her kids after she announced her departure from Today back in September 2024. “Ollie was having a meltdown, no one could soothe him, Hoda picks him up, wraps her arm around him, and he wrapped his right around her too,” Dreyer captioned an Instagram pic of Kotb holding her son. “She comforts, she loves, she cares… it’s why we all love her.”

She continued, “Way beyond her talent as an anchor, she’s the friend we all want and need. I love you Hoda and I applaud you for trusting your gut and making this next step in your life. You do everything with enthusiasm and I can’t wait to watch you soar!”

Dreyer paid tribute to Kotb via Instagram again after her final Today episode on January 10. “Hoda…thank you for being such a bright light in my life! You mean so much to me and my family,” she captioned pics of the pair at the time. “I wish you nothing but happiness and love in your new adventure. I’m so excited for you!”

The two have hung out off-screen several times since Kotb’s Today exit, including a reunion at Willie Geist‘s first-ever Sunday Sitdown Live taping on January 22. Dreyer and more Today hosts later celebrated Kotb at the launch event for her new wellness company, Joy 101.

“Thank you @todayshow for always lifting me up!! Swipe for old friends and new ones @joy101,” Kotb wrote alongside red carpet group photos from the May 28 event via Instagram.

Today, Weekdays, 7 a.m. ET, NBC