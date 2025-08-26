Hilaria Baldwin Shares Big Update About Competing on ‘DWTS’

Don’t Miss All the Twists and Turns! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Dancing With the Stars Newsletter:

Hilaria Baldwin has seen fans pitching her to join Dancing With the Stars Season 34 on social media — and she loves it.

“I’ve been enjoying all this manifesting. I see in my comments, there’s, like, a lot of people manifesting,” she told Extra in a video interview posted on Sunday, August 24. “It’s been a lot of fun manifesting. Let’s continue to manifest.”

Hilaria went on to ask her husband, Alec Baldwin, “Would you let me go and dance?” The actor replied, “I suppose that could be arranged. I suppose I would be convinced about that if there were certain parameters in place.”

Alec added that he wants his wife “to have fun,” stating, “She’s a fun-seeking person, and I want her to go and do anything she wants to do that would be fun. … [She] is a wonderful dancer, and she was a dancer around the world.”

If she were to compete on DWTS, Hilaria said that Alec would “be there watching me all the time.” Alec agreed that he would cheer on his wife in person, before joking, “I’d be in her dressing room, under the couch, [like,] ‘Who’s that? Who’s coming in now? What’s his name?'”

ABC has not released the full cast for the competition show’s upcoming season, including which pros will return to the ballroom. Season 34’s confirmed cast members include TV personality and conservationist Robert Irwin, social media influencer Alix Earle, and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars Whitney Leavitt and Jennifer Affleck.

Hilaria, who has past ballroom dance experience, sparked rumors that she was joining the latest DWTS cast earlier this month. In response to a TikTok comment which read, “Girl can dance!! Getting ready for DWTS??” she shared a video of herself showing off her ballroom moves.

The post garnered mixed reactions. “Woah!!! Let’s go!” commented DWTS pro Alan Bersten, while a fan added, “We need to start a petition that hilaria should be on DWTS!!”

A different user commented, “No ty,” while someone else shared, “And she is a star how????” Another persona wrote, “She’d smoke them on DWTS, wouldn’t be a fair competition, still would love to see it tho👏.”

Alec has joined his wife in several of her social media dance videos. “Maybe one day I’ll be good enough to master Alec’s bunny hop 🐰,” she captioned a Sunday Instagram clip of the pair doing the Jive to Queen‘s “Crazy Little Thing Called Love.” The clip ended with Alec hilariously hopping out of frame.

Alec spun away from the camera in a Monday, August 25, Instagram video of himself and Hilaria busting a move. “Is my spin getting better than Alec’s?” she captioned the post.

Dancing With the Stars, Season 34 Premiere, Tuesday, September 16, 8/7c, ABC