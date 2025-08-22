Could Colton Underwood be the next Bachelor Nation alum dancing towards the Mirrorball Trophy?

While viewers have yet to find out if Colton Underwood will be a traitor or a faithful on Season 4 of Alan Cumming‘s hit deception show The Traitors, the former Bachelor lead has already aligned himself with one of his fellow houseguests. According to Underwood, his greatest takeaway from his Traitors season was his newfound friendship with fellow contestant, Dancing With the Stars pro Mark Ballas.

The Are You My First? host told Entertainment Weekly that, much like Boston Rob and Dylan Efron, he and his new Traitors bestie are already trying to find ways to work together again. Naturally, this brought up the potential for Underwood to enter as one of the titular “Stars” on Ballas’ ballroom dancing show. Underwood stated that he was all for joining Ballas on the dance floor, even though the idea of dancing on TV is scary. He stated, “I would want to do it because I love pushing myself outside of my comfort zone. ”

If Underwood, who came out as gay following his Bachelor run, and Ballas were to take ballroom together, they would mark the show’s third same-sex couple, following in the footsteps of Dance Moms star JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson and RuPaul’s Drag Race queen Shangela and Gleb Savchenko. In 2016, America’s Next Top Model winner Nyle DiMarco also performed one dance with former pro Keo Motsepe.

Leading up to his Traitors debut, Underwood returned to reality TV alongside Mirrorball Champion and fellow Bachelor Nation alum Kaitlyn Bristowe as cohosts for Hulu’s newest dating show, Are You My First? which follows 21 single virgins looking to find the one—or, the first one, at least.

Dancing With the Stars, Season 34 Premiere, Tuesday, September 16, 8/7c, ABC

Are You My First?, Season 1, Streaming Now, Hulu