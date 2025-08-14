Don’t Miss All the Twists and Turns! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Dancing With the Stars Newsletter:

Four contestants have been confirmed for Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars, and Hilaria Baldwin‘s recent TikTok video has fans wondering if she might be the fifth.

Earlier this week, Hilaria posted a video of herself dancing after a fan commented on one of her posts, “Girl can dance!! Getting ready for DWTS??”

While she didn’t directly respond to the question asked, the video had fans buzzing big-time, especially after DWTS star Alan Bersten commented, “Woah!!! Let’s go!” While several people in the comments section of Hilaria’s post were supportive (“I would love to see you on DWTS,” one wrote, while another added, “You need to go on Dancing With the Stars!!!!”), commenters on the Dancing With the Stars Reddit page were less enthused.

“Oh gosh…I hope not,” one person wrote. Another said, “Eww please not. She’s a fraud,” and someone else shared, “I think she should STAY HOME with her husband and SEVEN CHILDREN!” Hilaria has been married to Alec Baldwin since 2012.

ABC likely won’t reveal the rest of the Season 34 cast until closer to the show’s September 16 premiere. So far, Robert Irwin, Alix Earle, Jen Affleck, and Whitney Leavitt are the confirmed names to be hitting the ballroom this year. Their professional partners have not been announced yet.

One dancer who seemingly won’t be returning is Gleb Savchenko, who has been a pro on the show for 12 seasons. A fan recently commented on his TikTok saying, “Can’t wait to see you on my TV again in September!” and he replied, “Afraid you won’t.”

While he did not expand, he hinted that he was let go from the show after his ex and Season 33 partner, Brooks Nader, accused him of cheating on her in a trailer for her new reality show, Love Thy Nader. “14 years of loyalty, erased by someone’s lie,” he wrote.

Dancing With the Stars, Season 34 premiere, Tuesday, September 16, 8/7c, ABC