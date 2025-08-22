‘Married to Real Estate’ Stars Share Update Amid HGTV Return Rumors

Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson are setting the record straight on their HGTV future after Married to Real Estate‘s cancellation.

“Let’s clear the air,” Jackson stated in a Thursday, August 21, Instagram video. “There have been articles and rumors going around that we’ve been asked or invited back to HGTV. And I’ll say this: unless you hear it from us or we have our representation say it, it’s not true.”

Sherrod recalled stumbling upon some of the fake news articles while she was in the car with her husband. “I was like, ‘Mike, look at this.’ It was, like, nine articles that actually had quotes from us about going back to HGTV,” she shared. “I’m like, ‘These are just flat-out lies.'”

While the couple may not be returning to HGTV any time soon, Sherrod and Jackson teased that they’re working on a brand new project. “We’re filming some good stuff. We’re in conversations,” Jackson stated, to which Sherrod added, “We are filming, and we will tell you first where our next is.”

She went on to clarify that any news about her and Jackson’s next career steps will come directly from them. “It is not going to come from any of those articles, and we are not going backwards. Only forwards,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Egypt Sherrod (@egyptsherrod)

Jackson concluded, “Unless we approve the article and say, ‘Yeah, they’re right.’ If you didn’t hear from us, it’s not true.”

Jackson drove home the point in the post’s caption, writing, “FAKE NEWS: No we were not asked back despite the articles reporting and supposedly quoting us. No we are not on the brink of divorce despite the awful lies. Anything involving US, you will hear first and straight from US. Love you ❤️.”

Fans praised the pair in the post’s comments. “You two are the BEST and most transparent and loving people!!!” one user gushed. “One thing I will miss about your show is how amazing your relationship is with each other and have the most supportive teammate and spouse by your sides.”

“Love that yall took that loss and turned it around! Keep filming. We will follow. Love yall!!!❤️❤️❤️,” another person wrote, while someone else commented, “Well I’m happy yall are filming & wherever it lands I’m definitely watching! I absolutely love watching yall do such amazing work! 💜💜.”

Married to Real Estate debuted on HGTV in 2022 and followed Sherrod and Jackson as they balanced their romantic and professional relationship while helping clients find their dream home. In June, Sherrod announced via Instagram that the series had been cancelled after four seasons.

Following the cancellation news, the duo received a 2025 Daytime Emmy nomination for Instructional/How-To Program. “We might be the first show to get nominated after we got canceled! Like, what!?” Sherrod joked in a July 9 Instagram reaction video.

Married to Real Estate was one of several HGTV home renovation shows canceled in June, along with Bargain Block, Izzy Does It, and Farmhouse Fixer. The cancellations continued into July, as shows such as Battle on the Beach, Christina on the Coast, and The Flipping El Moussas also got the axe.