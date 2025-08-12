Dancing with the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko has confirmed he won’t be returning to the ABC dance competition series amid allegations from ex-girlfriend (and former DWTS partner) Brooks Nader that he cheated on her.

Taking to his TikTok page on Saturday (August 9), Savchenko seemingly responded to Nader’s claims. In the video, he lip-synced to an audio recording that said, “I don’t know where you got your information from, I don’t know who your source is, but I will be the first one to tell you that is incorrect.”

He followed up in the post’s caption, writing, “Your ‘source’ needs a refund… because that story? 100% fake.”

In the comment section, Savchenko broke the news that he won’t be back for Season 34 of DWTS. After one TikTok user wrote, “can’t wait to see you on my TV again in September!,” Savchenko replied, “Afraid you won’t,” seemingly confirming his exit from the franchise.

The Russian dancer and choreographer continued to reply to comments, including one from a user who wrote, “Clock it. giving that flop reality show zero attention.” In response, Savchenko hinted that it was the show’s decision not to have him back, writing, “14 years of loyalty, erased by someone’s lie.”

When another commenter said that Nader’s “story definitely doesn’t add up,” Savchenko responded, “Lies all over p.” The show has not officially revealed the cast for Season 34 yet and did not confirm whether Savchenko and Nader’s drama is the reason he allegedly wasn’t asked back.

Savchenko and model Nader got into a romantic relationship after they were paired up on Season 33 of DWTS, where they finished in ninth place. However, in the trailer for Nader’s upcoming Freeform reality series Love Thy Nader, the former Sports Illustrated covergirl accuses Savchenko of being unfaithful.

“Gleb and I met through Dancing with the Stars,” Nader says in the teaser. “In our family, we say, ‘You don’t date one Nader sister, you date all of us.'” Her sister, Mary Holland Nader, then adds that “something is up” and “her sister just got cheated on.”

Later in the trailer, Nader says, “He’s a cheater and I have all that proof.”

There is also a voiceover from Savchenko in the trailer, with him saying, “Just sad how people spread lies and rumors to promote their new reality show.”

Love Thy Nader, Premiere, Freeform, Tuesday, August 26, 9/8c, Entire season available on Hulu next day

Dancing With the Stars, Season 34 Premiere, Tuesday, September 16, 8/7c, ABC