Another season of Dancing With the Stars has come to an end, which means a new group of celebrities will soon take to the ballroom floor.

ABC has not officially announced if the dance competition series will return for Season 35. Given the fact that Season 34 garnered high viewership and broke the show’s voting records, DWTS will likely return to the small screen, though.

Robert Irwin and Witney Carson took home Season 34’s Len Goodman Mirrorball trophy, followed by Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy in second place. Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa came in third place, with Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach in fourth, and Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten in fifth place.

Following his win, Robert pitched for his mother, Terri Irwin, to compete on DWTS. “She is firmly like, ‘Nope, I’m not doing it. That’s not for me,’” he told The Hollywood Reporter in December. “And I’m like, ‘Well, I’m gonna wear you down,’ so let’s wear her down and get her on there, because I think she would be great.”

While Terri may not be interested, there are already some celebrities who have said they’re very down to appear on the show. Scroll down to see who’s pitching themselves for Season 35!