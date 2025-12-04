6 Stars Who Want to Be on ‘DWTS’ Season 35: Ginnifer Goodwin, Simu Liu & More

Another season of Dancing With the Stars has come to an end, which means a new group of celebrities will soon take to the ballroom floor.

ABC has not officially announced if the dance competition series will return for Season 35. Given the fact that Season 34 garnered high viewership and broke the show’s voting records, DWTS will likely return to the small screen, though.

Robert Irwin and Witney Carson took home Season 34’s Len Goodman Mirrorball trophy, followed by Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy in second place. Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa came in third place, with Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach in fourth, and Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten in fifth place.

Following his win, Robert pitched for his mother, Terri Irwin, to compete on DWTS. “She is firmly like, ‘Nope, I’m not doing it. That’s not for me,’” he told The Hollywood Reporter in December. “And I’m like, ‘Well, I’m gonna wear you down,’ so let’s wear her down and get her on there, because I think she would be great.”

While Terri may not be interested, there are already some celebrities who have said they’re very down to appear on the show. Scroll down to see who’s pitching themselves for Season 35!

Ginnifer Goodwin

“I think you’d be great with Val [Chmerkovskiy]. We’d put you on there. You would be jamming. He would get you in hold,” DWTS cohost Alfonso Ribeiro told Goodwin in a December interview with On the Red Carpet.

Goodwin said she would be “honored” to join the show, under one condition. “Could I do it in sneakers, though, this time?” she asked, referring to how she sported heels for ABC’s 40th Anniversary Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade special.

Simu Liu

“I think about it, like, at least once a week. I don’t follow them on Instagram, but I love dance, and I love watching people dance, and I love dancing,” the Marvel actor told Entertainment Tonight in November. “I feel like I’ve weirdly kept up with this season and watching Dylan Efron and watching Robert Irwin and all that. Trust me, I think about it regularly. So, I mean, I don’t know, if at some point in the future I can block out that amount of time, I would be down.”

Taylor Frankie Paul

A few months before her costars Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt began their DWTS Season 34 journeys, the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star expressed her interest in joining the show via TikTok.

“When DWTS asked any dance experience? …umm no but I am the creator of the Baja blast🤷🏻‍♀️,” she captioned a July 25 clip of herself busting a move. “I’ll be here if you need ppl next season.”

Now that she’s starring as the lead of The Bachelorette, a DWTS casting certainly seems like it could be in the cards.

Bart Johnson

The actor has previously expressed interest in joining the show. He has a connection to the DWTS cast, as both he and pro Britt Stewart appeared in all three High School Musical films. Johnson famously starred as Troy Bolton’s (Zac Efron) father, while Stewart was a backup dancer.

“Do you know how many times people have said, ‘Coach, you’ve got to get on Dancing With the Stars and you’ve got to dance with Britt,’” Johnson said to Stewart on a November episode of the Get Your Head in the Game podcast. “I’m like, ‘I’m in. Sign me up. Let’s go!’”

The pair’s podcast interview ignited new fan interest in Johnson joining DWTS. “Would BE OBSESSED AND LIVE TO SEE THIS PAIRING🙌,” one user commented underneath an Instagram clip from the podcast. “Yes!!! Would love to see y’all paired together on DWTS!! 🤞🏼,” another person added.

Jake Shane

The influencer and comedian said he’d be open to joining DWTS after watching his pal Earle’s journey on the show. “Time will tell,” he told People in December. “They haven’t made the offer yet, so I can’t even say yes or no.”

As for how the podcast host thinks he would do on the dance floor? “I think it would be too funny,” Shane joked. “I think it would be a joke. I don’t think I’d be able to do it. I think I will be laughing, is what I think would happen.”

Jackson Olson

The Savannah Bananas star is looking to take his dancing skills from the baseball field to the ballroom floor. “‘Jackson would you go on Dancing With The Stars next season?’” he wrote in a December TikTok post. “‘No I wouldn’t, it’s just not my style,’” he added before showing a montage of clips of himself dancing with his teammates and friends and family.

In the post’s caption, he wrote, “Long story short… yes, yes I would :).”

