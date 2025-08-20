‘Big Brother’ Fans Think Reality Show Should ‘Shake Up Format’

Every season, Big Brother tells fans to “Expect the Unexpected,” but the format of the show is the same every week. Someone wins Head of Household, puts up their nominees, the Power of Veto is played, and it either changes the nominations or doesn’t, and then someone is evicted.

Fans want the reality show to shift up its format, instead of always having an eviction on Thursday nights. “BB Should Shake Up Their Format More,” a Reddit user said.

“I think instead of constantly having powers thrown into the game, they should mix up when evictions are more often. Have a double eviction week three when no one is expecting it. Make it so there’s a surprise eviction on Wednesday instead of on Thursday, so people are caught off guard. Have a week where the veto ceremony is immediately after the competition,” they continued.

The format typically only changes towards the end of the season when someone is evicted on a random Sunday.

“I think it’s a better way of shaking up the house than doing the same or similar to their previous schedules, and they just don’t do it enough. I think it also works with having their schedule shifted around more than most other shows and could cause more chaos in the house when HGs don’t trust the schedule.”

The HOH and nominations are always seen on the Sunday episode if it’s not a live HOH on Thursday. Then, the Power of Veto is shown on Wednesday, along with the ceremony, but in the house, the POV is played on Saturday, and the ceremony is on Monday. Then, eviction is usually always live on Thursday. This means that the houseguests are sitting around for three days doing nothing.

This season, fans also see the BB Blockbuster play out live on Thursdays, which takes one of the three nominees off the block. This is why the HOH has not yet played out live on Thursdays. But, in a few weeks, once the numbers dwindle down, the Blockbuster is likely to end, and there will be nominees on the block again.

One fan suggested, “I’ve been saying for years that they shouldn’t cram the week into three days, so then the last few days before eviction are useless. Noms on Friday, veto draw on Sunday. Veto on Monday. Veto ceremony on Tuesday. I know they want their footage early, but I think it would make for more drama and make the players work a little harder.”

Another suggested that eviction votes should be anonymous. “Players would be less likely to try and ‘vote with the house,'” they said. Some fans agreed with that, while others said it wouldn’t work because they discuss their votes beforehand.

One fan brought up the fact that the Mastermind twist lasted the first two weeks, and once Amy, the Mastermind’s accomplice, left, the twist seemed to end. “That felt like their vessel for introducing chaos, but then they just sort of forgot about him. From appearing in goodbye messages to being an afterthought? So strange,” they said.