Bill Maher Shares Hot Take on Timothée Chalamet’s Ballet Remarks

What To Know Bill Maher addressed Timothée Chalamet’s controversial remarks dismissing ballet and opera during his “New Rule” segment on Real Time.

Maher humorously critiqued both the backlash and the art forms themselves.

He also introduced the concept of “terminally online disease” to describe people overly invested in online debates, contrasting them with those focused on real-life responsibilities.

Bill Maher shared his hot take on Timothée Chalamet‘s controversial remarks about opera and ballet performances.

Recently, Chalamet, 30, ignited backlash after telling Matthew McConaughey during a CNN and Variety town hall. “I don’t want to be working in ballet, or opera, or things where it’s like, ‘Hey, keep this thing alive, even though like no one cares about this anymore.'”

On the Friday, March 20 episode of Real Time With Bill Maher, the late-night host, 70, addressed the situation during his “New Rule” segment.

Maher pointed out that Chalamet’s comments “prompted so many who have never been to the ballet or opera with no plans to go to rise up and say, ‘I have a dog in this fight!'”

He continued, “I went to the ballet once, and I love it. Because in the age of anxiety we live in, it was so great to get that really deep, deep sleep. You just wake up so refreshed.”

Additionally, Maher quipped, “I kid, ballet, and I’m sure it’s a great place to meet anorexics. But most people are watching Dancing With the Stars.”

The stand-up comedian then suggested that the American Psychiatric Association add a new diagnosis to the diagnostic manual: “terminally online disease.”

Maher explained, “People experiencing TOD feel intense emotional distress from spending all day doomscrolling on their phone. And these people need your help because TOD doesn’t just affect those who suffer from it. It also affects their families and loved ones who aren’t terminally online.

He added, “These are the ones we call “people who have s*** to do.” Unlike people who suffer from TOD, people who have s*** to do don’t imagine that expressing an opinion on everything makes them the solution to America’s problems.”

Later, Maher pointed out that 76% of Americans watch less than one hour of Fox News, CNN, and MSNBC combined per month, declaring, “And you thought opera was getting its a** kicked!”

Real Time With Bill Maher, Fridays at 10/9c, HBO