‘Wheel of Fortune’ Shares 5 Wild $100,000 Winner Celebrations

It’s not every day that a Wheel of Fortune contestant wins $100,000 or more on the game show. But when they do, their reactions are priceless.

According to the Wheel of Fortune wiki, five contestants won over $100,000 in Season 42. The game show shared the $100,000 winners’ reactions on their Instagram page on August 18. “Beware: their joy IS contagious 🥹 #wheeloffortune #gameshow #bigwinners,” the post was captioned. See their reactions below.

At number five, they put Keith Upton. On March 27, 2025, Upton won $120,730 after correctly guessing the bonus round puzzle — “THE BIG FINALE.” After host Ryan Seacrest showed him the envelope, he threw his hands up and shouted, “Woooo!” He hugged his wife, Havilah, as confetti fell around them.

In fourth place was Catrice Sandt, who won $119,800 on February 27, 2025. She solved “BEGINNING AGAIN” in the “What Are You Doing?” Category and left with money and a trip to Africa. When Ryan Seacrest showed her the $100,000, she yelled “Oh my God!” over and over again as her family came to hug her.

At the number three spot is Jackie Fakhoury. She was Seacrest’s first-ever $100,000 win on October 23, 2024. Fakhoury solved “HUDDLED AROUND” in “Phrase” for $114,800.

Fakhoury jumped up and down and screamed as her husband came over to hug her.

Coming in at number two is Brent Miller on October 28, 2024. He won $120,704 after solving “HOT FUDGE TOPPING” in “Food & Drink.” Miller almost gave fans a heart attack when he solved the puzzle with four seconds left on the clock.

When Seacrest revealed the $100,000, Miller screamed, put his hands up to his mouth, and the crowd went wild. Confetti burst around him, and he had to laugh to stop himself from crying.

At the number one spot is Ryan Burkett, who won the most money all season on October 30, 2024. He took home $122,300 after solving “LOCAL BAKERY” in the “Place” category.

When his prize was revealed, Burkett threw his hands up in the air, and Seacrest jumped as the confetti came down. The contestant shouted to his friend, Mark, “Come on, baby!” and they ran to each other and chestbumped.

Fans reacted to their reactions in the comments. “Loooove Jackie and Brent,” one fan said.

“It never gets old,” said another.

“You gotta love it!” added a third.

“I love those $100,000 Wins! Can’t wait for the day when one lucky contestant will become Ryan’s first Millionaire! I’m feelin’ it,” one last fan said.

Ryan Seacrest’s second season begins on Monday, September 8. Hopefully, there will be more $100,000 winners and even the host’s first $1 million winner.

Wheel of Fortune, Season 43, September 8, check local listings