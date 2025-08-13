Pat Sajak might have to spin the wheel at being a social media influencer. The ex-Wheel of Fortune host was featured in his daughter Maggie‘s Instagram post, and fans think he “missed his calling.”

Many TikTok users are participating in the “Is this illegal?” trend, where two people shake hands. The camera focuses on them every time they mouth the words to PinkPantheress’ song “Illegal.” The words on the screen usually describe both people. For example, one could be “the friend who plans the trip, books the tickets, pays for everything, and shows up five hours early to the airport,” while the other is “the friend who asks where we’re going, packs an hour before leaving, and shows up as their flight is boarding.” Basically, the two things are so different that they feel illegal.

Both people mouth the words, “My name is Pink and I’m really glad to meet you/You’re recommended to me by some people/Hey, ooh, is this illegal?/Hey, ooh, it feels illegal (Ha).”

For this trend, Maggie was the “daughter who works in social media.” Pat was labeled as “dad who is just trying to enjoy vacation.”

“Was he confused? Yes. But did he nail the lip sync? 100%!! Petition to get Pat to do more trends?? 😅” Maggie captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maggie Sajak (@maggiesajak)

Fans said that Pat missed his calling to be in social media after he nailed his lip sync. “Pat CLEARLY missed his calling to be a social media influencer. 😅😅😅,” a follower commented.

“Pat Sajak social media influencer! ❤️❤️❤️,” commented another.

“Killed it!” many others said.

“HAHA lip sync on point and we know how hard it is to get it right!!!!!” wrote another fan.

“Wait, but his lip syncing game is on point,” said a follower.

Maggie has been pranking her dad all summer by getting him to help her with something like capturing a bug or opening a jar. Once she gets Pat in the room right in front of her, she asks him a question like, “What was the moment in your career when you knew you had made it?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maggie Sajak (@maggiesajak)

Since she is the social media correspondent for Wheel of Fortune, interviewing is ingrained in her. Every time she asks the retired host a question, he just shakes his head and walks away.

Although Pat retired from the game show in 2024, he might have a future in social media. He already dipped his toe in musical theater by performing in Prescription: Murder last month.

Wheel of Fortune, Season 43, September 8, check local listings