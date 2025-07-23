‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Wins $122,000 After ‘Worst Guess Ever’

Wheel of Fortune contestant Ryan Burkett saved the game when he won $100,000 in the Bonus Round. Earlier in the game, a contestant gave the “worst guess ever” that fans couldn’t believe.

Burkett, from Pinellas Park, Florida, played against Jill Schade, from Lehi, Utah, and Sharay Grant, from Palmdale, California, on October 30, 2024. Their episode was shown again on July 22 during the game show‘s summer of reruns.

He had already won $22,300 and a trip to Portugal before advancing to the Bonus Round. Burkett brought his mom, Kim, and best friend, Mark, along with him to cheer him on.

The Wheel of Fortune contestant chose “Place” for his category. The game show gave him “R,S,T,L,N, and E.” He chose “B,C,H, and A” to round out the puzzle. It then looked like “L_CAL BA_ER_.”

“We’re going to give you 10 seconds,” host Ryan Seacrest said. “I feel like you might have a good idea here.”

“I do,” Burkett replied. “I’d like to say hello to Grandma, who’s watching at home, and the answer is Local Bakery.”

“That’s it!” Seacrest said. The host showed him the envelope with $100,000 inside, giving him a total of $122,300. Burkett threw his arms up in the air as the crowd cheered and confetti burst in the studio.

Mark and Burkett chestbumped, and the contestant fell into his best friend’s arms, and they hugged. He also hugged his mom, who clapped wildly for him.

This exciting moment happened after Grant, who recently completed her doctorate degree in psychology, gave a really bad guess on a puzzle. She spun to solve a three-word puzzle under the category “Same Name.” Grant chose an “N,” “L,” and a “P,” all of which were on the board, and the puzzle displayed as: “CAR & IN_INIT_ POOL.”

However, with only two letters blank, she spun again instead of solving and selected a “B.” Silence filled the studio as Vanna White turned her head in sympathy, and Seacrest said that there was no “B.” Ryan solved it instantly, guessing “Car & Infinity Pool.”

Fans ran to X, stunned by the moment. One fan shared the clip (below) and wondered if it was the biggest slip-up ever. They captioned it: “Is this the worst guess in the history of #wheeloffortune?”

Is this the worst guess in the history of #wheeloffortune? pic.twitter.com/DrAZx1SoKu — Tucker Beneville (@BenevilleTucker) October 30, 2024

“That was the absolute worst!!” an X user responded. “Where would that even fit in?”

“Where in the world was a B going to fit in that puzzle?!!” another fan wondered.