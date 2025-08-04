Sweet Seduction was one of the most buzzed-about groups on Building the Band due to the issues they faced while trying to work together on the show. Alison Ogden’s blunt personality sometimes rubbed her bandmates, Haley Gosserand and Elise Kristine, the wrong way, which ended up leading to a confrontation between the women.

Although they settled their differences when they needed to take the stage, they simply weren’t able to form as cohesive of a unit as some of the other groups. Sweet Seduction ended up finishing the show in fifth place.

After their elimination, they said they planned to continue working together, but was that the case? Since Building the Band was filmed a year ago, scroll down for the latest updates.

Is Sweet Seduction still together?

No, Sweet Seduction did not stay together after the show. “We never talked about staying in a band,” Gosserand admitted to Tudum. “We all had different paths so we moved forward individually.”

Ogden agreed, adding, “We never had a closing conversation. All of us had an unspoken, mutual understanding.” In an interview with The Wrap, she added, “Sweet Seduction, unfortunately, is no longer going to be a band. I know in our last episode where we got sent home we said it would be silly to think that we wouldn’t stick together – and I really did, truly have hopes of staying together. They’re both such incredibly talented women, so I definitely did want that to work out, but it’s okay that it didn’t.”

The ladies confirmed that they kept in touch via group chat after the show, while Ogden admitted that she’s stayed closer with Grosserand than Kristine. “I wish them both the best, and hope they find their people and careers,” Kristine shared with Tudum, while Ogden said, “I have so much respect for them both. They’re both wildly talented women, and very, very hardworking.”

The latter also admitted that she’d be “interested in performing” with her former bandmates again. “We could work together, we could not. Who knows?” she teased.

What are the members of Sweet Seduction doing now?

For now, the women of Sweet Seduction are working on their own things. Ogden and Grosserand are both pursuing solo music careers, while Kristine is in school hoping to earn a degree in music.

“I really want to work with film composers such as Hans Zimmer and Thomas Bergersen to put together cinematic ballads that truly transport people into a different dimension,” she gushed.

Ogden released her solo song “Sweet Surrender” and teased an album with “surprise collabs” is coming, and Grosserand wants to “continue to grow as an artist” in her next endeavor.

Building the Band, Season 1, Streaming now, Netflix