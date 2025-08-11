A new week in the Big Brother house means a new Head of Household was crowned, and three new nominees got put on the block. After Jimmy Heagaerty was taken out by his alliance member, Mickey Lee, it was time for another HOH competition.

The competition was a knockout one. The houseguests had to face off against each other in pairs and watch a video. They had to figure out how many times the man on the screen double-dipped his chip in the guacamole, salsa, and queso. Then they had to pick which one had the most dips. Whoever was right got to stay in the competition and knocked out their competitor.

The winner of the round had to pick two more people to face off in the next round. Usually, they pit two people who are against them together, but this time, a lot of the houseguests asked for volunteers. Ava Pearl wasn’t picked until the very end. She faced off against Rachel Reilly and then Clifton “Will” Williams. She beat both of them and won the HOH competition.

Ava said that she was tired of one-on-ones and would grab someone if she needed to talk to them. While Morgan Pope and Zach Cornell played chess, Ava told them both that they were “good” for this week.

She also discussed her nominations with her allies and wanted to put up Keanu Soto, Vince Parano, and Ashley Hollis. However, the people she told talked her out of putting up Ashley since she is on their side.

After deliberation, Ava decided to nominate Vince, Keanu, and Zach, even though she promised him he was safe. Zach shared in the Diary Room that he was mad she went against her word and would fight for the Power of Veto. However, if he didn’t win the Veto, he had the power to save himself.

In week one, Zach won $10,000 during a competition. He found out later that he could give away his $10,000 to the HOH in exchange for being taken off the block. The HOH has to take the money. This power can only be used once and has to be used before Jury starts.

Will any of the nominees win the Veto and take themselves off the block and/or will Zach use his power? Tune in Wednesday at 8/7c to see how it all plays out.