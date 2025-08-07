HGTV’S Shea Hicks-Whitfield Gives First Look at ‘Bargain Block’s Final Episodes

It’s almost time for HGTV viewers to say goodbye to Bargain Block, and Shea Hicks-Whitfield gave fans a glimpse at the show’s final episodes.

“We’re 2 weeks away from an ALL NEW #BargainBlockWednesday y’all! I can’t wait for you guys to see what we’ve been up to,” she wrote alongside snaps of herself, Evan Thomas, and Keith Bynum at one of the show’s renovated properties via Instagram on Wednesday, August 6. “Tune in to @BargainBlock on Wed 8/20 at 9p on @HGTV Set your DVR now! 📺🏠.”

In the pics, the trio posed in a stylish living room with a dark brick fireplace, fun wall art, and a blue suede statement couch. The post’s second slide featured a 2024 throwback snap of the group outside of one of their pre-renovation homes.

Fans shared their excitement for Bargain Block‘s remaining episodes, as well as their disappointment over the show’s cancellation, in the post’s comments section. “I’m glad to see new episodes but I’m still pissed at them canceling one of my favorite shows from my home in Detroit,” one user wrote, while another added, “I LOVE this show. Y’all have changed neighborhoods for the better. Shame on @hgtv. DVR is set. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻💚.”

A third user wrote, “Can’t wait to watch it!! You were the best!! Revitalizing neighborhoods, giving 1st time home buyers a chance to achieve a dream. Wishing you all the best!! Shame on @hgtv.” A different commenter called the series’ upcoming end “bittersweet,” adding, “I’m thankful that you have some new episodes for us to enjoy. Still outraged at HGTV.”

Back in June, Bynum announced via his Instagram Story that HGTV did not pick up Bargain Block for a fifth season. “We do have a few more episodes coming out in August, actually starting on Evan’s birthday,” he explained. “But they are the remainder of Season 4 ’cause they did not renew the show for Season 5.”

He continued, “They originally greenlit it, and I guess that was back in December. Then they decided in February, after we got everything ready for Season 5, that they weren’t gonna do it.”

In a June 22 Instagram post, Bynum wrote that he and Thomas were “very excited about the future” despite their HGTV cancellation. “Everyone always told us TV is a fickle world and they are very right. Tv is full of a lot of great people but it’s also full of some of the worst people I’ve ever encountered,” he wrote. “Evan and I have always tried hard to stick to what we know and what we’re good at which is being ourselves. We love you all and we’re very excited to announce what’s next soon!”

Last month, Bynum revealed that he was actually looking forward to the show’s final episode. “It’ll be a lot of emotions that day, but it’ll also be officially the turn of a new page,” he shared in a July 10 Instagram Story Q&A. “And I think Evan and me and Shea are ready for it. But the next page is going to be quite fun.”

Bargain Block was the first of several HGTV shows to meet the chopping block over the past few months, including Married to Real Estate, Izzy Does It, Farmhouse Fixer, Battle on the Beach, Christina on the Coast, and The Flipping El Moussas. A July 28 report from Deadline cited high production and talent costs and declining viewership as the reasons for the cancellations.

