‘NCIS’: Adam Campbell Talks Getting ‘Emotional’ Filming Vance’s Death Scenes

Meredith Jacobs
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Rocky Carroll as Director Leon Vance and Adam Campbell as Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard — 'NCIS' Episode 500 'All Good Things'
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What To Know

  • Adam Campbell reprised his role as young Ducky in NCIS‘s 500th episode, guiding Vance (Rocky Carroll) in accepting his death.
  • Campbell talks to TV Insider about filming the milestone and working with Carroll.

When NCIS fans tuned into the show’s milestone 500th episode, they were treated to not only an outstanding hour, but one that featured a shocking exit (Rocky Carroll‘s Vance was killed) and return (Adam Campbell reprised his role as young Ducky to guide him).

“It was amazing,” Campbell, who also returns as the character in the March 30 episode of NCIS: Origins, tells TV Insider of returning and working with Carroll on those scenes. “It was quite heavy, I’ll say, because not only was it the last scene in the episode, it was also the last scene he shot. And so it was quite a privilege to be there while he was saying goodbye as it were to everybody on set. It was quite emotional for the camera guys and just everyone there who’ve been working with Rocky for so many years. So, it felt really heavy. I felt very privileged to be there.”

Rocky Carroll as Director Leon Vance and Adam Campbell as Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard — 'NCIS' Episode 500

CBS

Campbell also liked the circumstances surrounding his return. The episode is framed as if Vance is being questioned for his team’s actions regarding an Army CID agent’s murder, by a mystery man played by Adhir Kalyan. At first, Vance thinks he’s Army CID, then that he’s working for the smugglers they’re after. But once Vance realizes what’s really going on, that he wasn’t wearing a vest like he thought when he was shot, he picks up on the fact that he does actually know the man in front of him, his “old friend.” That’s when the man changes his appearance to that of Adam Campbell’s Ducky, there to make the transition a bit easier between acceptance and walking towards the bright light as his late wife’s voice greets him.

“The theme is really moving. He’s entering the afterlife and seeing his wife again, and it’s heavy. It’s a really emotional episode. But yeah, it was wonderful to do it. I thought it was really clever that Ducky got to welcome him there. I thought it was a really nice touch,” says Campbell, adding, “Obviously, it would’ve been better if it was David [McCallum], but I was very happy to fill in for him.”

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If you ask us, Ducky’s the perfect face for such circumstances, and Campbell agrees.

“It’s nice that they gave him some lighthearted moments as well to show that it’s the same Ducky,” he shares. (Ducky does remark that he dabbled in community theater while at university.)

And while he knows this won’t be it for Rocky Carroll on NCISCarroll told us as much himself, and that includes directing — “It must be crazy for him to end this thing that he’s been on for so long,” Campbell points out.

What did you think of Adam Campbell’s return for NCIS 500? Let us know in the comments section below.

NCIS, Tuesdays, 8/7c, CBS

NCIS: Origins, Tuesdays, 9/8c, CBS

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