Live With Kelly and Mark just hit their highest summertime ratings ever. During the week of July 21, the talk show rose over the previous week across all measures, including total viewers, households, women 18 to 49, and women 25 to 49. This marked the show’s best performance among Total Viewers in 13 weeks – since the week of April 21, 2025.

With total viewers, Live With Kelly and Mark rose seven percent, from 2.086 million to 2.234 million. With households, the talk show was watched three percent more, going from a 1.35 rating to 1.39. In women ages 18 to 49, there was a 15 percent increase from 0.26 to .30. The show has led this age bracket for 42 weeks. For women 25 to 54, to show was watched 10 percent more — 0.43 rating vs. 0.39 rating. Live leads daytime with this demographic for the sixth season in a row.

In addition, Live earned its best rating among Households in nine weeks and its best numbers among both women 18-49 and women 25-54 in five weeks – since the weeks of May 19 and June 16, respectively.

Year over year, the show was up in Total Viewers (+8% – 2.234 million vs. 2.067 million), Households (+2% 1.39 rating vs. 1.36 rating), and Women 18-49 (+15% – 0.30 rating vs. 0.26 rating).

On July 21, LL Cool J and Kristen Johnston were the guests. This episode delivered its most-watched telecast among total viewers in over three months with 2.349 million.

Live with Kelly and Mark has ranked as the number one talk show in syndication for 130 weeks straight across most key measures. IT is also the most watched talk show in all key measures for the fifth consecutive season with an average of 2.173 million viewers.

All of this comes as Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos took some time off for the summer. The show took a week off in June, so the husband and wife could have some time off together. But the rest of the summer months, they had time to themselves.

On July 29, Consuelos was stuck at the airport and couldn’t make the show on time. Jerry O’Connell filled in for him. He’s working on a show out in L.A.,” Ripa explained to viewers. Consuelos had two canceled flights and got in after the show taped. He skipped several episodes that week.

However, Kelly Ripa has been absent for a week now. Starting on August 4, she was replaced by Nobody Wants This star Jackie Tohn on Monday. Consuelos did not address the reason for his wife’s absence. Ripa was out for the entire week, with Jenna Dewan and Rita Ora filling in for her the rest of the week.

People reported that Ripa will return to Live on Monday, August 11. (The show has not confirmed Ripa’s official return date.)