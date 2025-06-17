When Does ‘Live With Kelly & Mark’ Return With Live Episodes?

Fans of Live With Kelly and Mark noticed a bit of a change when it came to this week’s episodes of the show: The episodes were prerecorded in the talk show’s previous studio in Hudson Square, rather than in the new locale in the Upper West Side.

As Decider first noted, Monday’s (June 16) episode of the show featured an interview with Shark Tank star Daymond John to talk about what to expect from Season 16 this fall, along with Lane Ulanoff talking about AI. Then, on Tuesday (June 17), the series aired an interview with Chris Hemsworth about his training for the newest Avengers movie, which originally aired in May 2024, and a chat with SNL star Ego Nwodim from last August.

So when will new, live episodes of Live With Kelly and Mark air? Well, according to the show’s free audience ticketing site, the next live show will take place on Monday, June 30, with two tapings: at 7:45 a.m. ET and 10 a.m. ET. The show will then film live episodes on July 1 and 2 (the latter of which will feature Wayne Brady and Craig Morgan), before taking a holiday break for the Fourth of July, then on July 7 through 9 (with Maggie Q and Rita Ora as guests) the following week. Tapings will continue from July 14 through 16 (with Luke Grimes, John Goodman, Nick Offerman, Freddie Prinze Jr., and Rebecca Romjin as guests), then from July 21 to 23 and July 28 through 30.

Before that, Wednesday’s (June 18) episode will feature interviews with Jessica Alba and Theo James; Thursday’s (June 19) will feature Josh Gad talking about his Spaceballs sequel and Ashley Park talking about Emily in Paris Season 5; and Friday’s (June 20) will air chats with Kate Winslet, Morris Chestnut on Watson, and Carrie Coon on The Gilded Age and The White Lotus.

Live With Kelly and Mark, Weekdays, check local listings