When Will Kelly Ripa be Back on ‘Live With Kelly and Mark’?

Fans won’t have to wait too long to see Kelly Ripa back on Live With Kelly and Mark.

Ripa has notably been absent from the ABC talk show since Monday, August 4, with several famous faces filling in for her alongside Mark Consuelos. Ripa will continue her break through the end of the week, as People reported that the TV personality will be back on Live on Monday, August 11. (The show has not publicly confirmed Ripa’s return date.)

Nobody Wants This star Jackie Tohn kicked off the week as Consuelos’ first guest host, followed by The Rookie‘s Jenna Dewan on Tuesday, August 5. Actress and singer Rita Ora joined Consuelos at the hosting desk during Live‘s Wednesday, August 6, episode.

Consuelos did not confirm the reason behind his wife’s show break on the series, nor has Ripa offered any glimpses into her hiatus plans via social media. However, Ripa has previously taken several days off around this time of year in the past.

For example, Ripa missed an entire week of shows in August 2024 while enjoying a summer break. In her absence, Consuelos hosted with the show’s announcer, Déjà Vu, and stars including Jane Krakowski, Maria Menounos, and Jenny Mollen.

Ripa’s 2024 summer hiatus coincided with Disney’s D23 fan convention, at which she was crowned a Disney Legend. She was presented the award by her former Live cohost Ryan Seacrest, whom Consuelos took over for in 2023. (Live‘s network, ABC, is owned by Disney.)

“To be employed by the same company for 34 years is my great good fortune. I owe everything to Disney,” she said in her acceptance speech. “Not only my career, but my entire immediate family. I met my smoking husband, actor and talk show host Mark Consuelos. We met on the set of All My Children 30 years ago.”

She went on to recall her father driving her and her family to Disney World in Florida as a child, sharing, “We still talk about that trip like it was yesterday. And getting to bring our parents back to Disney with their grandchildren has been the privilege of my lifetime. And being named a Disney Legend is just the pixie dust on top of the sundae.”

Ripa concluded her speech by stating, “Without you, none of my adult life would have been possible. Thank you so very much. I’m so honored.”

Ripa was joined at the ceremony by Consuelos and their daughter, Lola. (The couple also share sons Michael and Joaquin.)

Live’s social media profiles celebrated Ripa’s accomplishment at the time. “Congrats to the newest @Disney legend, Kelly!” the show’s X page captioned photos of Ripa posing for photos with her family and Mickey Mouse.

