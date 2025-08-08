Why Food Network Fans Are Angry Over an Anne Burrell Instagram Post

Food Network fans are not happy about one of the channel’s most recent social media posts.

The network shared sneak peek pics of the latest episode of Worst Cooks in America: Talented and Terrible ahead of its premiere on Monday, August 4, many of which featured the late Anne Burrell. “It’s showtime! 🌟,” the Instagram post’s caption read. “The recruits step up to the spotlight in the first-ever Boot Camp Culinary Pageant! Competing head-to-head, they show off their kitchen skills in hopes of being crowned Mister or Miss Boot Camp 👑.”

However, some users were not happy that the post didn’t acknowledge Burrell’s death, which occurred before the show’s Season 27 premiere on July 28. (Burrell died at the age of 55 on June 17. Her cause of death was later ruled a suicide.)

“If you are going to run the show, every caption should have a respectful note about the loss of Anne,” one user wrote in the Instagram post’s comments section, while another added, “A little tone deaf – Anne deserves better ❤️.”

Calling the post’s caption “odd,” a different user commented, “At least acknowledge Anne and her legacy in the caption- this is not an ‘everyday’ type of season premiere and Food Network knows that.”

“This is so distasteful. Have some care and decency for Anne and her family 🤍,” a separate commenter wrote. Another posted, “It’s shocking to see @foodnetwork air the final season without recognizing @chefanneburrell contributions. The omission in the caption is particularly notable. It’s disappointing to say the least.”

One person noted in the comments that Food Network has paid tribute to Burrell on Worst Cooks in America. “Seriously… did you not watch the end of the show???” the fan wrote. “And airing Chef’s [sic] Anne last season of Worst Cooks is truly a tribute to her. ❤️.”

The end of the Season 27 premiere episode featured a message that read, “In Memoriam, Anne Burrell, 1969-2025.” The tribute was followed by a note, stating, “If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.” (Monday’s episode of the show featured the same messages.)

Food Network previously released a statement about Burrell’s death. “We are deeply saddened to share the news that beloved chef, Anne Burrell, passed away this morning,” the channel wrote via their social media pages on June 17. “Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent – teaching, competing and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring. Our thoughts are with Anne’s family, friends and fans during this time of tremendous loss.”

Monday’s post was not the first time Burrell has been featured on Food Network’s Instagram since her death. “As a tribute to Anne Burrell, we’ll be celebrating her with a special selection of episodes that will highlight her extraordinary talent as a chef, competitor, and teacher,” the channel captioned photos of Burrell on June 23. “Tune in on Wednesday, June 25 beginning at 10pm ET/PT.”

Food Network also posted snaps of Burrell and her Worst Cooks in America cohost, Gabriele Bertaccini, on July 24 to promote the show’s new season. “This season of Worst Cooks in America was filmed with Anne Burrell before her untimely passing,” read a message included in the Instagram post’s caption. “We hope fans will enjoy the digital content we shot with her on set and see her doing what she loved – teaching and sharing the importance of food ❤️

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or dial 988. If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.

Worst Cooks in America: Talented and Terrible, Mondays, 9/8c, Food Network