‘Worst Cooks in America’ Pays Tribute to Anne Burrell After Her Shocking Death

Worst Cooks in America paid tribute to its late host Anne Burrell on Monday (July 28), just a little over a month since the beloved chef’s shocking death at 55 years old.

At the end of Monday’s episode, the screen showed a photo of a smiling Burrell alongside a caption that said, “In Memoriam, Anne Burrell, 1969-2025.” It was followed by a note reading, “If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.”

Burrell, who, in addition to hosting Worst Cooks in America, also appeared on Secrets of a Restaurant Chef and The Next Iron Chef, died at her apartment in Brooklyn, New York, on June 17. Her death was ruled a suicide.

“Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered,” Burrell’s family shared in a statement at the time of her passing. “Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal.”

The Food Network also released a statement, writing, “We are deeply saddened to share the news that beloved chef, Anne Burrell, passed away this morning. Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent — teaching, competing and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring. Our thoughts are with Anne’s family, friends and fans during this time of tremendous loss.”

Burrell is expected to be honored throughout the latest season of Worst Cooks in America, with the Food Network confirming to People that the TV personality will receive a special tribute “each week.”

“Anne Burrell was a one-of-a-kind talent whose loss is being deeply felt by family, friends and fans,” Head of Content, Food, Warner Bros. Discovery Betsy Ayala said in a June 23 press release. “With these special programming events, we hope to honor Anne and celebrate her impact on Food Network and beyond, and to offer fans a way to remember her passion and culinary prowess that ran through everything she did.”

