Anne Burrell‘s cause of death has been ruled a suicide, according to People.

The outlet reported that the New York City medical examiner’s office determined that the Food Network star died due to “acute intoxication due to the combined effects of diphenhydramine, ethanol, cetirizine, and amphetamine.”

People noted that diphenhydramine and cetirizine are antihistamines, while ethanol is found in alcohol and amphetamine is a medicine commonly used to treat ADHD.

Burrell was 55 years old at the time of her death on June 17. Days later, it was reported by the New York Times that the Worst Cooks in America host was “discovered in the shower unconscious and unresponsive surrounded by approximately (100) assorted pills.” An NYPD spokesperson confirmed to People that the celebrity chef was “unconscious and unresponsive” when officers arrived on the scene.

“Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered,” Burrell’s family said in a statement after her death. “Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal.”

News of Burrell’s cause of death comes just days before her final season of Worst Cooks in America will begin airing on the Food Network. Her cohost, Gabe Bertaccini, told TV Insider that fans should use the season as a way of “celebrating” the late chef.

“We’re approaching it as a way to celebrate who Anne was and excitement to see her happiness and love for what she did on camera,” he explained. “There was something about it that made it even more special. Just to see how happy she was doing what she loves.” Burrell was survived by husband Stuart Claxton and his son Javier.

Worst Cooks in America: Talented and Terrible, Season 27 Premiere, July 28, 9/8c, Food Network