Did the ‘Worst Cooks in America’ Season 30 Premiere Address Anne Burrell’s Death?

Paige Strout
Comments
Worst Cooks In America - Anne Burrell
Food Network

What To Know

  • Season 30 of Worst Cooks in America marks the show’s first season since Anne Burrell’s death in June 2025.
  • Jeff Mauro and Tiffany Derry have taken over as hosts for the new season, titled Worst Cooks in America: Reality Check.
  • Mauro opened up about continuing Burrell’s legacy on the show in an interview with TV Insider.

Worst Cooks in America has returned for its first season without the late Anne Burrell.

Titled Worst Cooks in America: Reality Check, the Food Network show’s Season 30 premiere on Sunday, January 4, saw some of Hollywood’s biggest reality stars go head-to-head in a chaotic cooking competition. Jeff Mauro and Tiffany Derry returned to cohost the new season in the wake of Burrell’s death.

The episode saw Lisa Barlow, Julie Brown, Val Chmerkovskiy, Reza Farahan, Amara La Negra, Ryan Lochte, Manila Luzon, Romeo Miller, Beverley Mitchell, and Chris “CT” Tamburello show off their lack of cooking skills in the kitchen. Falling into the bottom two, Lochte and Miller competed in a Blind Elimination Dish challenge to avoid elimination. Lochte ultimately won the challenge with his chicken skewers and dipping sauce, sending Miller home.

While the episode featured several hilarious moments, it did not include a tribute to Burrell. However, the show previously paid tribute to Burrell during the Season 29 premiere in July 2025. “In Memoriam, Anne Burrell, 1969-2025,” read a title card at the end of the episode. A message that followed read, “If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.”

Celebrity contestants Val Chmerkovskiy, Reza Farahan, Manila Luzon, Amara La Negra, Lisa Barlow, Romeo Miller, Julie Brown, Ryan Lochte, Beverley Mitchell and CT Tamburello line up with hosts Jeff Mauro and Tiffany Derry, as seen on 'Worst Cooks in America,' Season 30, Food Network.

Food Network

News broke in June 2025 that Burrell died at the age of 55. “Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered,” her family said in a statement at the time. “Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal.”

Duff Goldman Defends Cohost Kardea Brown Amid Food Network Recasting Fan Backlash
Related

Duff Goldman Defends Cohost Kardea Brown Amid Food Network Recasting Fan Backlash

Food Network paid tribute to Burrell via Instagram, writing, “Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent – teaching, competing, and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring. Our thoughts are with Anne’s family, friends, and fans during this time of tremendous loss.” (Burrell’s death was later ruled a suicide.)

Ahead of the new season of Worst Cooks in America, Mauro opened up to TV Insider about continuing Burrell’s legacy on the show. “I had the honor of co-hosting several seasons with Anne, as well as being close personal friends with her,” he exclusively shared. “I know we worked well together and loved working together. Her legend lives on, and I’m more than honored to carry that torch into the future. I know she would approve.”

He also gushed over cohosting Season 30 with Derry, sharing, “​​She is my new fav. She is so experienced and so accomplished. She is great at diving in and instructing. For these recruits, it takes a certain skillset. You have to speak the language, not only culinary stars but reality star personalities. She is really good at it. We just had a great time backstage.”

Worst Cooks in America: Reality Check, Sundays, 8/7c, Food Network

Worst Cooks in America key art
Jeff Mauro

Jeff Mauro

Tiffany Derry

Tiffany Derry

Rich Aronovitch

Michael Judson Berry

Tessica Brown

David Chen

NaJe' Elmore

Tina Kim

Adam Kreutinger

Paris Nicholson

Eliza Petersen

Mitchell Ralston

Sabrina Rios

Nick Trawick

Full Cast & Crew

Food Network

Reality Series

2010–

TVG

Cooking

Competition Reality

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More Worst Cooks in America ›

Worst Cooks in America

Anne Burrell




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
1
Critics Choice Awards 2026: Full List of TV Winners
Chelsea Handler, 2026 Critics Choice Awards, January 4, 2026.
2
Chelsea Handler Shades Kevin Costner & More, Remembers Rob Reiner in Critics Choice Monologue
Erin Krakow, Kevin McGarry, Jaeda Lily Miller, and Hyland Goodrich in 'When Calls the Heart' Season 13
3
‘When Calls the Heart’ Stars Breaks Down Season 13 Premiere’s Fiery Cliffhanger
Ariana Grande attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California; Michael B. Jordan attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California; Hannah Einbinder attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California.
4
Critics Choice Awards 2026 Red Carpet Photos: See All the Stars
5
‘The Rookie’ Boss Addresses Crossovers With Potential ‘North’ Spinoff With Jay Ellis