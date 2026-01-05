Did the ‘Worst Cooks in America’ Season 30 Premiere Address Anne Burrell’s Death?

What To Know Season 30 of Worst Cooks in America marks the show’s first season since Anne Burrell’s death in June 2025.

Jeff Mauro and Tiffany Derry have taken over as hosts for the new season, titled Worst Cooks in America: Reality Check.

Mauro opened up about continuing Burrell’s legacy on the show in an interview with TV Insider.

Worst Cooks in America has returned for its first season without the late Anne Burrell.

Titled Worst Cooks in America: Reality Check, the Food Network show’s Season 30 premiere on Sunday, January 4, saw some of Hollywood’s biggest reality stars go head-to-head in a chaotic cooking competition. Jeff Mauro and Tiffany Derry returned to cohost the new season in the wake of Burrell’s death.

The episode saw Lisa Barlow, Julie Brown, Val Chmerkovskiy, Reza Farahan, Amara La Negra, Ryan Lochte, Manila Luzon, Romeo Miller, Beverley Mitchell, and Chris “CT” Tamburello show off their lack of cooking skills in the kitchen. Falling into the bottom two, Lochte and Miller competed in a Blind Elimination Dish challenge to avoid elimination. Lochte ultimately won the challenge with his chicken skewers and dipping sauce, sending Miller home.

While the episode featured several hilarious moments, it did not include a tribute to Burrell. However, the show previously paid tribute to Burrell during the Season 29 premiere in July 2025. “In Memoriam, Anne Burrell, 1969-2025,” read a title card at the end of the episode. A message that followed read, “If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.”

News broke in June 2025 that Burrell died at the age of 55. “Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered,” her family said in a statement at the time. “Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal.”

Food Network paid tribute to Burrell via Instagram, writing, “Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent – teaching, competing, and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring. Our thoughts are with Anne’s family, friends, and fans during this time of tremendous loss.” (Burrell’s death was later ruled a suicide.)

Ahead of the new season of Worst Cooks in America, Mauro opened up to TV Insider about continuing Burrell’s legacy on the show. “I had the honor of co-hosting several seasons with Anne, as well as being close personal friends with her,” he exclusively shared. “I know we worked well together and loved working together. Her legend lives on, and I’m more than honored to carry that torch into the future. I know she would approve.”

He also gushed over cohosting Season 30 with Derry, sharing, “​​She is my new fav. She is so experienced and so accomplished. She is great at diving in and instructing. For these recruits, it takes a certain skillset. You have to speak the language, not only culinary stars but reality star personalities. She is really good at it. We just had a great time backstage.”

Worst Cooks in America: Reality Check, Sundays, 8/7c, Food Network