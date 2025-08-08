HGTV’s Keith Bynum Shuts Down Hopes for ‘Bargain Block’ Save & Teases ‘Next Chapter’

Bargain Block fans got excited on Wednesday (August 6) after realtor Shea Hicks-Whitfield teased new episodes, but star Keith Bynum has made it clear that the show won’t be returning for a fifth season.

The confusion came after Whitfield took to her Instagram page to promote the remaining episodes of Season 4. Despite Bynum revealing that HGTV had canceled the series back in June, there are still a handful of already filmed episodes from the fourth season yet to air.

“We’re 2 weeks away from an ALL NEW #BargainBlockWednesday y’all! I can’t wait for you guys to see what we’ve been up to,” Whitfield wrote alongside photos of herself with her co-stars, Bynum and Evan Thomas.

Fans jumped into the comments to share their excitement, with some mistakenly assuming this meant HGTV had reversed its decision and renewed the show for a fifth season.

“So appreciative y’all have another season! Have missed you all! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” wrote one fan.

“Wait, what?? I thought it was canceled!!” said another.

“For REAL??? 👏 You didn’t have to start your own network?” another added.

Another commenter stated, “Seriously!!?? I’m so excited that they realized what a stupid decision that was!!”

However, Bynum squashed those hopes in his response to the above user, writing, “lol they didn’t. We had already filmed these.”

Bynum was one of several HGTV stars who took to social media in June to announce that the network had dropped their shows. In addition to Bargain Block, this included Married to Real EstateIzzy Does ItFarmhouse Fixer, and Battle on the Beach. It was later reported that Christina on the Coast and The Flipping El Moussas would also not be returning for new seasons.

In an Instagram Q&A back in June, Bynum opened up about the cancellation, sharing, “We do have a few more episodes coming out in August, actually, starting on Evan’s birthday (August 2). But they are the remainder of season four because they did not renew the show for season five.”

He continued, “So, it’s a long story, but they originally greenlit it and then — I guess that was back in December. Then they decided in February, after we got everything ready for season five, that they weren’t going to do it. So, it threw us into a bit of a crazy financial tailspin.”

Bynum and Thomas are now focusing on new projects and appear to have no interest in returning to HGTV, even if the network reversed its decision.

Responding to a fan who wrote, “Can’t wait to watch! Hopefully, the viewing response will change HGTV’s minds and bring you back for good!!” Bynum said, “Haha no thanks! Y’all gonna really love the next chapter :).”

Bargain Block, Season 4, Returns, Wednesday, August 20, 9/8c, HGTV

