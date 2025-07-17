It’s the summer of changes over at HGTV, with the network axing shows from its lineup left and right. Over the last several weeks, various HGTV stars have confirmed that their shows will not be returning for new seasons.

It kicked off with Keith Bynum sharing the devastating news that Bargain Block has not been picked up for Season 5. The remaining episode that he and partner Evan Thomas have filmed will air in August as a conclusion to Season 4.

Following that news, Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson announced that Married to Real Estate also won’t be moving forward. Izzy Battres then shared that his show, Izzy Does It, will not be back for Season 2, which led to an outcry on social media from his fans. The next show to get cut was Farmhouse Fixer, with host Jonathan Knight confirming the cancellation to fans.

Alison Victoria and Ty Pennington‘s show Battle on the Beach will also not be moving forward, she revealed earlier this month.

Perhaps the most shocking cancellations of all, though, are Christina Haack‘s Christina on the Coast and Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa‘s The Flipping El Moussas. Although the stars themselves have not weighed in on the reported endings of their shows, various media outlets broke the news on July 15.

HGTV still has a lot of explaining to do, but the network has not released a statement on any of the cancellations at this time, despite outrage from fans who are demanding answers.

It remains to be seen whether fan response will help save any of these shows, but we can’t help but wonder … which program do YOU want to see return the most? Vote in our poll below for which of the canceled HGTV show you would save if you had the opportunity, and make sure to share your thoughts in the comments section, too!