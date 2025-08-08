Kristi Noem Fires Back at Her ‘South Park’ Portrayal for Being ‘Lazy’ and Sexist

The newest season of South Park continues to poke fun at notable MAGA personalities, with the Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem being the latest target of the long-running animated sitcom.

On Wednesday’s (August 6) episode, “Got a Nut,” Noem was presented as a ruthless, gun-obsessed government official with a penchant for deporting immigrants and killing dogs, the latter a reference to her autobiography, where she admitted to once killing a dog in a fit of anger. In one scene in the episode, she shot Superman’s flying dog, Krypto.

Noem’s animated counterpart was also depicted as having so much Botox and plastic surgery that her face was falling apart. At one point, the show portrayed President Donald Trump firing Noem from his administration because her face “freaks him out.”

Speaking on The Glenn Beck Program on Thursday (August 7), Noem reacted to the South Park parody, blasting the creators, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, for being “lazy” and “petty.” While she didn’t appear to take issue with the content about her hating immigrants and killing pets, she slammed the Comedy Central sitcom for its portrayal of her looks.

“Yeah, it never ends. But it’s so lazy to just constantly make fun of women for how they look,” she said. “Only the liberals and the extremists do that. If they wanted to criticize my job, go ahead and do that, but clearly they can’t. They just pick something petty like that.”

Season 27 of South Park has made headlines in recent weeks for disgruntling the White House with its depictions of Trump and other Republican figures such as Vice President JD Vance. In the season premiere, Trump was shown cosying up to Satan, a role the show previously reserved for the former president of Iraq, Saddam Hussein.

Vance posted about the latest episode on X earlier this week, and he appeared to take the news better than Noem. “Well, I’ve finally made it,” he commented alongside a screenshot from the show.

South Park‘s attacks on the White House come amid Paramount’s (Comedy Central’s parent company) recent $16 settlement with Trump over a contentious 60 Minutes interview with Kamala Harris. Critics believe Paramount settled with the President to smooth the upcoming merger with Skydance, which requires government approval.

However, Paramount’s new CEO, David Ellison, has defended South Park, telling CNN, “Matt and Trey are incredibly talented. They are equal opportunity offenders and always have been.”