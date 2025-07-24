The Season 27 premiere of South Park took aim at Donald Trump and mocked the size of his manhood in two separate instances. At one point in the episode, a cartoon version of Trump arrives at the White House to see a new painting of himself being completed.

“Why is my d**k so small?” Trump wonders as he takes in the painting of his naked body. The artist responds, “That’s the size of it in the photo!” The show then pokes fun at Trump’s love of threatening to sue, with the character insisting, “Get this guy out of here! I’m gonna sue you. I’m gonna sue both of you. Nobody makes fun of me and gets away with it.”

He’s then seen cuddling up next to Satan in bed. When the devil refuses his advances, Trump says, “Come on, Satan, I’ve been working hard all day,” to which Satan responds, “You haven’t been working. You’ve been doing your stupid memes and just f**king around.”

The Trump cartoon tries to seduce Satan by pulling the covers away to show his naked figure. “I can’t even see anything it’s so small,” Satan says, unenthusiastically, which has Trump threatening to sue him, as well.

Good morning and Happy Thursday to everyone who LOVES the way the South Park guys absolutely cooked trump in their test season premiere, he is going to HATE the accurate size depiction of his tiny member. Be a shame if everyone retweeted this.https://t.co/tiPMSHyR78 — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) July 24, 2025

At the end of the episode, a “Pro-Trump PSA” airs, featuring an AI version of the president wandering through the desert. As he’s slowly stripping off his clothes to beat the heat, a voiceover says, “Who walked through the desert for you? Who survived the wilderness and gave the ultimate sacrifice? When things heat up, who will deliver us from temptation? Donald J. Trump. No matter how hot it gets, he’s not afraid to fight for America. With conviction, discipline, and trust in God, he survived the desert.”

The ad then has the AI Trump’s penis saying, “I’m Donald J. Trump, and I endorse this message,” before the narrator returns to add, “Trump, his penis is teeny tiny, but his love for us is large.”

The episode sparked a major conversation on social media. “South Park kicked off Season 27 by putting Donald Trump in bed with Satan. Trump is going to lose his mind,” one account wrote. Someone else said, “Good morning and Happy Thursday to everyone who LOVES the way the South Park guys absolutely cooked trump in their test season premiere, he is going to HATE the accurate size depiction of his tiny member.” Another account shared, “South Park just literally dropped a nuclear bomb on top of Donald Trump. He is going to lose his entire mind….”

South Park, Season 27, Wednesdays, 10/9c, Comedy Central